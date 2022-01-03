EQS-Adhoc: ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): Bond ams AG: ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program 03-Jan-2022 / 07:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ams OSRAM announces end of convertible bonds repurchase program Premstaetten, Austria (3 January 2022) -- [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that its convertible bonds repurchase program announced on 22 March 2021 ended on 30 December 2021 due to the expiry of its term. The cumulative amounts repurchased under the convertible bonds repurchase program are as follows: Convertible ISIN Total Repurchased Volume Total Cash % Voting Bond (notional) Expenditure Rights (EUR) Represented USD DE000A19PVM4 - - 0.00% Convertible Bond EUR DE000A19W2L5 EUR 77,000,000 67,273,956 0.33% Convertible Bond EUR DE000A283WZ3 - - 0.00% Convertible Bond 67,273,956 0.33% The repurchase of the convertible bonds has been executed at market price via over-the-counter trading (OTC trading) and, where appropriate, at the relevant international trading platforms. HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, Dusseldorf, Germany, was mandated by ams AG to execute the repurchase of the convertible bonds independently in compliance with pre-defined parameters. The repurchase program started on 8 April 2021 and has been upheld until 30 December 2021. The requirements set forth by Circular No 1 of the Swiss Takeover Board have been complied with. 