EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 06.12.2021 / 17:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 6.12.2021 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Peter Korba¿ka 4. Name of shareholder(s): RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.12.2021 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 10,57 % 0,00 % 10,57 % 123 293 on the date on which 795 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 10,57 % 0,00 % 10,57 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 13 029 155 10,57 % SUBTOTAL A 13 029 155 10,57 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Peter Korba¿ka EUROVEA Services s.r.o., Pribinova 10, 81109 2 Bratislava, 1 Slowakische Republik, reg. Nr. 99223/B, ID Nr. 47 783 257 3 RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 2 10,57 % 10,57 % 525728 f 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Am 3. Dezember 2021 hat RPPK Immo GmbH ein Share Purchase Agreement mit CPI Property Group S.A., Luxemburg, abgeschlossen, wonach RPPK Immo GmbH die von ihr gehaltenen 13.029.155 Aktien an der IMMOFINANZ AG an die CPI Property Group S.A. verkauft und überträgt. Das Closing unter dem Share Purchase Agreement steht unter der aufschiebenden Bedingung (condition precedent) der relevanten kartellrechtlichen Freigabe bzw. Nichtuntersagung. English translation for convenience purposes: On 3 December 2021, RPPK Immo GmbH signed a Share Purchase Agreement with CPI Property Group S.A., Luxembourg, for the sale and transfer of all of its 13,029,155 shares in IMMOFINANZ AG to CPI Property Group S.A. The closing of the transaction is subject to the condition precedent that all merger control approvals have been or are deemed to have been obtained. Wien am 6.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.12.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com