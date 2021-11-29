EQS-News: VERBUND AG: VERBUND acquires 150 MWp solar park from BayWa r.e. near Granada, Spain

EQS Group-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions VERBUND AG: VERBUND acquires 150 MWp solar park from BayWa r.e. near Granada, Spain 29.11.2021 / 08:28

VERBUND AG has acquired the Illora solar project in Southern Spain from BayWa r.e. The Illora solar park is located in Pinos Puente close to Granada. The park is divided into three photovoltaic blocks with a planned total capacity of 147.6 MWp. Illora will produce approximately 260 GWh of green electricity per year. Construction of the solar park commenced in May 2021, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2022. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the transaction. VERBUND's 2030 strategy plans for significant growth in the area of solar and wind power with the objective of producing around 20-25% of total electricity generated from photovoltaic systems and onshore wind farms by 2030. In addition to entering the Spanish market, this transaction marks an important step toward achieving this goal.