Stellungnahme von Dr. Dieter Böhmdorfer als Anwalt von Herrn Dimitry Firtasch

"Werden dies Entscheidung bekämpfen"

Wien (OTS) - Im Auftrag veröffentlichen wir folgende Stellungnahme von Dr. Dieter Böhmdorfer, Anwalt von Herrn Dimitri Firtash:

"Die heutige Entscheidung des Oberlandesgerichtes Wien mit der die erstinstanzliche Entscheidung die Auslieferung von Herrn Firtasch abzulehnen, aufgehoben wurde, ist überraschend. Wir werden die erforderlichen Schritte setzen, diese Entscheidung zu bekämpfen – sowohl in Österreich vor den dazu berufenen Gerichten, wie auch in Europa vor dem Europäischen Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte.

Wir bestätigen, dass Herr Firtasch unmittelbar im Anschluss an die heutige Verhandlung aufgrund eines europäischen Haftbefehles festgenommen wurde. Die Verhaftung erfolgte nicht auf Anordnung des Oberlandesgerichts. Wir kommentieren die zeitliche Koinzidenz der Verhaftung nicht, ebenso wenig die im Haftbefehl vorgebrachte Verdachtslage, die uns zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt nicht vollständig bekannt gemacht ist. Herr Firtasch weist alle Anschuldigen kategorisch zurück und bekräftigt seine Einschätzung, dass all dies im Kontext politischer Motivation der USA zu bewerten ist.

Wir bleiben überzeugt, dass sich Herr Firtaschs Unschuld erweisen wird."

Following today's decision below is a statement by the lawyer of Mr. Firtash, Dr. Dieter Böhmdorfer:

"Today's ruling by the Austrian appeal court in Vienna overturning the earlier decision of the court of first instance refusing to extradite Mr. Firtash is surprising. We will be taking all appropriate steps to appeal this decision – including, in Austria through an appeal to the supreme court, as well as in Europe to the European Court of Human Rights.

We confirm that Mr. Firtash was detained immediately after the court hearing on a Spanish European Arrest Warrant, not at the request of the appeal court. We will not comment on the timing of the arrest or on the allegations in that warrant until they are disclosed to us. Mr. Firtash categorically rejects all allegations and maintains that this all relates to US political persecution.

We remain confident that Mr. Firtash’s innocence will be proven."

