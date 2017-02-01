Doppelstaatsbürger nicht betroffen

Wien (OTS) - Präsident Trumps Executive Order „Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals” vom 27. Jänner 2017 schränkt die Reisefreiheit von Doppelstaatsbürgern nicht ein, sofern sie einen Pass eines nicht-eingeschränkten Landes und ein gültiges US-Visum besitzen. Diese Doppelstaatsbürger können in die USA einreisen.

Wie bereits vor der Executive Order in Kraft, müssen Doppelstaatsbürger aus dem Irak, Iran, Syrien und Sudan ein Einreisevisum besitzen, da sie nicht unter das Visafreiheitsprogramm fallen. Diese Personen können ein entsprechendes Visum bei einer US-Botschaft oder einem US-Konsulat beantragen. Doppelstaatsbürger mit einer Staatsbürgerschaft des Jemen, Libyens und Somalias und einer Staatsbürgerschaft eines am Visafreiheitsprogramm teilnehmenden Staates können weiterhin unter dem Visafreiheitsprogramm reisen, außer sie sind seit März 2011 in eines der sieben betroffenen Länder gereist; in diesem Fall müssen sie ein US-Visum beantragen.

Unsere Botschaften und Konsulate weltweit werden Visumsanträge bearbeiten und Nichteinwanderungs- und Einwanderungsvisa an berechtigte Antragsteller ausstellen, die mit dem Pass eines nicht-eingeschränkten Landes den Antrag stellen, auch wenn sie eine Doppelstaatsbürgerschaft eines der sieben eingeschränkten Länder besitzen.

Weitere Informationen und Aktualisierungen finden sie auf:

http://www.ots.at/redirect/at.usembassy.gov

www.ustraveldocs.com

www.travel.state.gov

The Executive Order “Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals” does not restrict the travel of dual nationals, so long as they hold the passport of an unrestricted country and possess a valid U.S. visa. They may resume travel to the United States.

As before the Executive Order, dual nationals of Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Sudan are not eligible for the Visa Waiver Program and must have a visa for travel. Such individuals may apply for a visa as needed at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Dual nationals of Yemen, Libya, and Somalia and a Visa Waiver Program country may continue to travel under the VWP unless they have travelled to any of the seven countries on or after March 2011, in which case they must first apply for a U.S. visa.

Our Embassies and Consulates around the world will process visa applications and issue nonimmigrant and immigrant visas to otherwise eligible visa applicants who apply with a passport from an unrestricted country, even if they hold dual nationality from one of the seven restricted countries.

