Kärntner Ausgleichzahlungs-Fonds Publishes FinStaG Results Announcement

Klagenfurt (OTS) - Kärntner Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds (K-AF) today published the results of the offers set forth in the offering memorandum dated 6 September 2016 (the “Offering Memorandum”) in the FinStaG Results Announcement pursuant to § 2a (4) FinStaG. The offers have been accepted by holders representing 98.71% of the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of all debt instruments subject to the offers. This includes 99.55% of the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the senior debt instruments and 89.42% of the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the subordinated debt instruments.

Settlement of the offers is expected to occur today.

Further information on the results of the offers and the FinStaG Results Announcement are published on the website of K-AF at

http://kaerntner-ausgleichszahlungsfonds.gv.at.

