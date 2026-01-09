- 09.01.2026, 10:09:32
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Tiroler Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP) im Ö1-„Journal zu Gast“ am 10.1.
Tirols Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP) ist am Samstag, den 10. Jänner bei Katja Arthofer „Im Journal zu Gast“ im „Mittagsjournal“ ab 12.00 Uhr auf Österreich 1.
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