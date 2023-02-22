Stellantis Delivers Record Full Year 2022 Results. Global BEV Sales Up 41%.

Progressing Fast on Dare Forward 2030 Execution

In addition to our record financial results and the focused execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, we also demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe. We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep® from 2024. My deep appreciation to each and every employee, and our partners, for their contributions to a more sustainable future. Carlos Tavars, CEO Stellantis

Net revenues of €179.6 billion, up 18% compared to 2021 Pro Forma(1) reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects

Net profit of €16.8 billion, up 26%(1)

Adjusted operating income(2) up 29%(1) to €23.3 billion, with 13.0% margin, exceeds 2030 target of >12%; all segments contributing to both top and bottom line growth

Industrial free cash flows(3) of €10.8 billion, up 78%(1), showing early progress toward 2030 objective of >€20 billion

Net cash synergies of €7.1 billion, more than two years ahead of €5.0 billion annual steady state target

Strong balance sheet, with Industrial available liquidity at €61.3 billion

No. 1 EU30 Commercial Vehicles BEV sales, No. 2 EU30 Overall BEV sales, No. 1 U.S. PHEV sales

First U.S. BEV, Ram ProMaster, arrives 2023

23 BEV nameplates now in market, 9 additional BEVs in 2023

€4.2 billion ordinary dividend corresponding to €1.34 per share to be paid, subject to shareholder approval

Board approved program to buyback company shares for a value of up to €1.5 billion, to be executed in the open market by end 2023

All financial comparisons are to FY 2021 Pro Forma(1)

Stellantis N.V. posted record full year 2022 results with €16.8 billion Net profit and €23.3 billion Adjusted Operating Income (AOI), and demonstrated fast progress on Dare Forward 2030 as the Company gained momentum on electrification, software development and vertical integration at a pivotal time for the industry.

The entire 20-page press release with all the details, figures and tables is available for download on this website. A German language version of this press release will be published later today on the Stellantis Austria press website https://www.media.stellantis.com/at-de/.

The live webcast and financial results conference call will take place today at 2:00 p.m. on the day. Link

The results presentation is available here.

Basis of preparation: All reported data is unaudited. “2022” and “2021” represent results as reportable under IFRS. 2021 includes Legacy FCA from January 17, 2021, following the closure of the Merger; “2021 Pro Forma” is presented as if the Merger had occurred January 1, 2020 and include results of FCA for the period January 1 - 16, 2021. Refer to the “Notes” for additional detail. Reference should be made to the section “Safe Harbor Statement” included elsewhere within this document.



