Back to cash - Why cash payments are important for our society

during the

According to the World Bank and the Federal Reserve, more than 13 million people in Europe and 63 million in the United States are unbanked or excluded from the financial system. In an increasingly digital world, the use of cash may seem like a relic of the past. Yet while the transition to cashless payments may be more convenient, it also raises important concerns about access, privacy and security, as well as social equity and how to deal with vulnerable individuals who are excluded from cashless payment systems. While the transition to cashless systems is ever quicker in most countries, some countries such as the United States (New York and Philadelphia), Sweden and the United Kingdom have taken a step back and adopted regulations granting the right to make cash payments or withdrawals in order to protect citizens. Our guest author and economist Brett Scott (Cloudmoney) argues that the move to cashless payments is more a result of increasing digitization and the strategy of a few companies than a matter of practicality. He defends cash against the increasing centralization of the digital payment system and warns against it.

How will other nations react when increasing inequality and today's difficult economic situation are pressing more and more people into being excluded from the so-called modern financial system? What will the future of payment systems look like worldwide and how can we guarantee and promote the use of cash as a payment option to ensure social equality, security and privacy? These questions and many more will be discussed during our press briefing on the importance of cash payments for our society. Journalists are invited to put questions to the panelists after an initial discussion.

