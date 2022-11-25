PUBLIC PANEL - How can Big Data help us improve supply chain resilience?

INVITATION | Tue, 29 Nov at 18:30 | Complexity Science Hub Vienna: Global experts discuss new data-driven models that provide real-time knowledge about supply chains

Wien (OTS) - Rethink Economics with Big Data: Supply chain disruptions are greatly affecting the functioning of the post-Covid world economy. How can science, companies and governments increase the resilience of supply chains?

This panel brings together internationally leading scientists, policymakers and corporates to discuss how current challenges - such as the Ukraine war or the climate crisis - can be addressed with new data-driven, interdisciplinary models. We put on the table how real-time knowledge of detailed firm-level supply chains can be used to design better policies for a more resilient economy.

PANELISTS: Alexandra Brintrup (Professor University of Cambridge), Karin Doppelbauer (Member of the Austrian Parliament and Director at Dell Technologies), Doyne Farmer (Professor at the University of Oxford and CSH External) Faculty, Byron McGill (Executive at Aviva Insurance)

MODERATION: Stefan Thurner (CSH President)



Time: 18:30 - 20h

Place: CSH Vienna, Josefstaedter Str. 39, 1080 Vienna

To register for the CSH Public Panel Please click here

