TDK's new robust and accurate Industrial motion sensors bring fault tolerance and software synergy to ...

...high performance navigation applications

San Jose, Calif. (OTS) - MEMS Sensors

10-year longevity commitment

6-axis Industrial IMUs offer 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, fault tolerance, and micro-second accurate time stamping features.

Ultra-low noise sensors deliver precise measurements for high-end navigation systems

Hardware and software synergy enable industry-leading redundancy and early warning capabilities to avoid operational disruption.

Factory calibration across full operating temperature range for offset, sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity, and cross-axis sensitivity.

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) extends the SmartIndustrial™ line of robust and accurate motion sensors and announces the availability of InvenSense IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 new high-performance fault-tolerant inertial measurement units (IMU) targeted at navigation applications that require accurate, stable, and best-in-class bias instability at an affordable price. IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 are modules that include multiple 6-axis sensors, each of which can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate. The calibration of these devices over the full temperature range (-40 ºC to 85 ºC), guarantees best performance not typical in standard IMUs, which often have deteriorating performance as temperatures increase or decrease. It also provides stable measurements across all temperatures to minimize errors in position and angle for navigation applications. The modules also include a microcontroller that provides multiple options for communication and sensor fusion.

As these products offer precise measurements, even in harsh environments with high vibrations and wide temperature variations, this product family is well-suited for a variety of navigation applications, including high-end real-time kinematic positioning (RTK) and GNSS/INS units, precision agriculture, construction machinery, and industrial robots. An example application is an industrial autonomous vehicle or drone that requires best-in-class dead reckoning performance in case of GPS signal loss.

"These types of high-end IMU modules have been cost-prohibitive in the past. We now provide a solution that combines performance and affordability for customers developing navigation systems for drones, industrial autonomous vehicles, and navigation units," said Camilo Delgado, Director of Product Marketing & Industrial Motion Sensor Business.

This new product family also integrates TDK's unique SensorFT™ feature for fault tolerance, which combines the multi-IMU hardware design with TDK's proprietary fault detection and recovery software, to deliver built-in redundancy and early warning capabilities. A system that includes IIM-4623X sensors could provide customers with advanced warnings, enabling preventative maintenance to avoid operational disruption.

The IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 products are available at most global distribution partners. Product demonstrations are available at our main booth #B3.560 at Electronica in Munich, Germany.

Glossary

Main applications

Key features

About TDK Corporation

About InvenSense

For more information please visit invensense.tdk.com/smartindustrial/ or send queries to industrial @ invensense.com.

- AV: Autonomous Vehicles

- IMU : Inertial Measurement Unit

- GPS: Global Positioning System

- GNSS: Global Navigation Satellite System - Construction machinery

- Precision agriculture

- Navigation

- Platform stabilization

- Robotics

- Geo-referencing, mapping, & surveying - Low bias instability and noise

- Low offset and sensitivity variation over temperature

- Factory calibration over temperature range for Bias, Sensitivity, misalignment, G-sensitivity

- Robustness to shock and vibration

- Triaxial, delta angle, and delta velocity output

- TDK proprietary SensorFT feature that delivers built-in redundancy and fault tolerance against individual sensor failures Product IIM-46234

IIM-46230