Azotic registers Encera™ systemic nitrogen fixing biological in European Union

Azotic Technologies Ltd (Azotic) announced today that EnceraTM systemic nitrogen-fixing biological is now registered in Europe. The first registration has been received through the Danish Agricultural Agency, with mutual recognition in one member state allowing registration into nearly all EU countries.

“This registration is strategically important for Azotic’s plans to commercialise Encera across the European Union,” said Ray Chyc, CEO of Azotic. “We have received thousands of inquiries from growers, retailers and distributors in Europe since we launched in North America (as Envita®) in 2019 and are excited to now be able to service this high demand.”

Encera is applied in a liquid formulation as an in-furrow or foliar application, allowing farmers to reduce synthetic nitrogen fertiliser in crops including maize, potatoes, cereals and legumes while maintaining yield. Encera is also applied to existing fertiliser programs to boost yields. Encera enables cells throughout the plant, including foliage and roots, to fix their own nitrogen and fill the nitrogen gap between crop available and crop accessible nitrogen. Dry formulations and seed treatment options are the next innovations in the product development pipeline of this patent-protected technology.

“The USA and Canada established our foundation, with the EU representing our next growth phase,” explained Tom Chavez, Global Head of Sales for Azotic. “We are actively pursuing registrations globally, including in Latin America, South East Asia, Africa, and Australia. The level of interest in Encera from these regions is remarkable, and we look forward to expanding our market access”.

Azotic will be at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in London, September 20-21.

