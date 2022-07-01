Velocity Global Expands Operations in Croatia

Velocity Global , the leading provider of global talent solutions, today announced its expanded operations in Croatia to meet rising demand for its business solutions. The company’s leading-edge Global Work PlatformTM provides a solution for businesses and talent to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow.

“Croatia is rich in talent and equipped to meet the needs of the growing remote workforce, which is why this expansion of our presence is a perfect fit,” said Laura Isaza, Velocity Global vice president of international PEO growth strategy. “Croatia will offer us the opportunity to expand the global talent pool for companies eager to recruit the very best employees.”

Figures recently released by the European Union credit young people in Croatia (ages 16-24) with having the best digital skills in Europe, and the country boasts the highest English proficiency in Central and Eastern Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The expansion into Croatia comes after Velocity Global recently raised $400 million in Series B funding and announced that the company’s workforce will double in size in 2022. With Croatia, Velocity Global now operates 29 entities in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Velocity Global’s solutions allow businesses to hire talent regardless of where either one is located, including in Croatia. The company’s Global Work PlatformTM allows businesses to seamlessly manage their contracts with employees in a way that fully complies with local laws and regulations. The expanded presence and establishment of a new entity in Croatia enables Velocity Global to meet the growing client demand for these solutions in the country.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information, visit velocityglobal.com .





