Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration

Symphony - the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform - revealed financial firms will now be able to embed its technology in other platforms in order to successfully complete their workflows without context switching or adding friction. The company launched its embedded collaboration platform (ECP) on Tuesday as part of Symphony’s flagship conference Innovate, which took place in London.

ECP enables firms to pull Symphony’s communication stack into other platforms allowing for a smoother and more efficient user experience, bridging silos across the industry. This innovation was demonstrated on stage with recent partner smartTrade , a leading global technology provider that seamlessly integrates with multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through its cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.

In one remarkable demonstration of production level applications, the audience saw the technology of Symphony, Cloud9 and StreetLinx working together seamlessly with the configuration to serve unique workflows between a market maker and a market taker.

CEO Brad Levy highlighted the current volatility in the markets and Symphony’s ability to provide financial firms with the critical tools to adapt and expand, creating a secure environment for collaboration and communication, enabling and building integrated and interoperable workflows. Also making customer preferred communication channels such as WhatsApp and WeChat compliant for institutional users. “In an increasingly complex and volatile world, where so much is in motion, Symphony helps you simplify and navigate through the fog in the middle, under and around,” said Levy.

Symphony also announced a Microsoft Teams integration that will allow users to start Teams video-calls from their Symphony chats. This integration is the latest in a compliant communications enterprise solutions offering that includes Zoom, Salesforce, WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS.

A lively fireside chat focused on market challenges with the participation of UK International Data Transfers Expert Council member, board advisor and NED Vivienne Artz OBE, Cajetan Group’s co-founder and managing director, C-suite coach and trusted adviser Georgie Dickins and Symphony’s general counsel Corinna Mitchell took place. Also buyside leaders from Pictet Asset Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC Asset Management and BNP Paribas Asset Management discussed remote work, volatility in the market and automation.

Innovate London was focused on how customers leverage the Symphony platform to create and materialize innovation. The audience learned about use cases and customer wins from live demonstrations, including Sphere, Finsemble, ChartIQ, Tradefeedr, Imbotiqa and Symphony Groups. HSBC Asset Management demoed a primary issuance trading workflow management tool, where they leveraged Symphony and Genesis, to detect, discuss and implement collectively as a truly global virtual team, while BNP Securities Services demonstrated an integration built between internal query management solution Hobart and chosen collaboration platform Symphony, providing efficiency and oversight to client service teams and clients, respectively.

Over 200 leaders attended Innovate London in-person while over 400 financial professionals from around the world were able to watch live online. To view the Innovate London sessions please visit: https://innovate.symphony.com/ . The next edition of Innovate will take place in New York on October 20, 2022.

Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize, automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.

