In the Footsteps of History…™ partners with Virtual Reality (VR) platform Edify

London, UK (OTS) - Launching at BETT MEA 2022 Emmy nominated explorer, Denise Belliveau's history curriculum

In the Footsteps of History…™ powered by Edify combines a tech-forward history curriculum with cutting-edge VR

Launching at BETT MEA 2022, pioneering educational providers, In the Footsteps of History, have partnered with Virtual Reality (VR) platform Edify to create a step-change in history and social science teaching. In the Footsteps...™ powered by Edify offers students and educators a revolutionary immersive educational experience. Combining Edify’s unique formula of spatial computing, gaming and extended reality (XR) technologies with In the Footsteps’ explorer-led journeys, this one of a kind solution offer students unprecedented opportunities to recreate the voyages of history’s greatest explorers through highly detailed virtual environments.

Belliveau’s award-winning content, formulated into a week-long ‘Explorer-in-Residence' program, quickly reached capacity and proved difficult to scale. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic and this kind of in-person activity became prohibitive. Edify’s powerful platform offers educators the ability to create and deliver customised curricula without limits.

“For a long time, I grappled with how to overcome the limitation of being just one person. And the barriers to entry for this type of in-person programming. […] Having the valuable experience of knowing what works and what doesn’t in schools, we also needed to answer the key question of how to translate this intel into an engaging ed-tech experience. The only way to expand our capacity was to use the power of technology. And then we met Edify” says Denis Belliveau, In the Footsteps of History’s founder and CEO.

Their platform provides such an incredibly high level of detail. The ability to recreate these pivotal moments in history is simply breathtaking. I am excited that we can use Edify’s platform to provide students with opportunities to visit places that they would not be able to otherwise. Having taught in so many underserved schools this ability to level the playing field is beyond impressive.”

“History’s greatest explorers pushed culture and learning forward by experiencing things most of us can only imagine…until now…” says Fergus Bruce, Director of Education Partnerships at Edify. “Edify is a powerful platform for taking learners on their own journeys of discovery through VR and immersive visualisation [...] When we learned about the vital, innovative, and unique curriculum development and outreach work Denis, Lisa, and the awesome team at In the Footsteps...™ were doing, we realised we had an opportunity to present extraordinary learning moments. Utilising the ‘superpowers’ made possible by VR and following in the footsteps of these great pioneers, under the guidance and expert curation of incredible modern-day explorers like Denis Belliveau creates a blueprint for teaching history. We couldn’t be happier with the results, and we very much look forward to turning colleagues at BETT and students worldwide into explorers for a day!”

In the Footsteps...™ powered by Edify is launching its flagship program, In The Footsteps of Marco Polo at BETT London 23-25th March at the Excel Centre. Find out more about the partnership here.

ABOUT IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HISTORY: In the Footsteps of History is a tech-forward social studies enrichment program comprising gaming, activities, and VR delivered through beautifully crafted modules that enrich any World History, Global Studies, Economics, Geography, or Ancient History curriculum.

ABOUT EDIFY: Edify’s unique VR platform combines spatial computing and gaming technologies to create interactive, immersive learning experiences. Edify’s offer for educators and learners does not stop at humanities curricula – Edify’s platform offers unparalleled opportunities for teaching everything from astrophysics to zoology.

