Hydrogen Europe Appoint Ethosenergy’s VP Engineering As Skills Working Group Co-Chair

Massimo Valsania, Vice President Engineering and Group Hydrogen Sponsor at EthosEnergy has been announced as Hydrogen Europe’s new Co-Chair of their Skills working group.

The working group is a cooperation between Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research, aiming to promote and address the upskilling and reskilling challenges related to the fast-paced deployment of the hydrogen ecosystem foreseen by the EU Hydrogen Strategy as well as the strategies of member states and regions.

The announcement supports the partnership EthosEnergy has already formed with Politecnico di Torino to develop hydrogen technology for next-generation turbine conversion. The long-term partnership ensures the training and upskilling of the next generation of engineers and researchers, who will face demanding challenges in the increasingly complex energy field.

Massimo Valsania, Vice President Engineering and Group Hydrogen Sponsor at EthosEnergy said, “As the focus on hydrogen grows, its more crucial than ever that we forge strong partnerships to collaborate on the skills required to allow us to meet ambitious targets. Our upcoming self-hosted hydrogen round table is another example of vital industry collaboration where we invite organisations from across Europe to partner and share ideas.

“EthosEnergy is committed to making energy sustainable, affordable and available for everyone, everywhere.

“I am very pleased to be selected as the new Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Europe for their Skills working group. The development in hydrogen technology alongside the next generation of engineers is the first steps in a hydrogen future”

