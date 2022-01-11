Velocity Global welcomes LPGA Tour Stars Lexi Thompson and Albane Valenzuela as brand ambassadors

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global talent solutions, welcomed 11-time LPGA Tour champion, Lexi Thompson, and former Stanford collegiate standout and rising LPGA star, Albane Valenzuela, as global golf brand ambassadors. Both 2021 Olympians will display the Velocity Global logo on their hats throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Thompson and Valenzuela join six-time PGA TOUR champion and 2021 DP World Tour BMW PGA champion, Billy Horschel, and four-time Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour champion, Kevin Hall, as global brand ambassadors for Velocity Global.

“Studies are backed by stories from our clients and employees on how important ‘work anywhere’ is to women, and it was time for us to welcome two of the best professionals in the world of golf to help us tell that story,” said Rob Wellner, Velocity Global chief revenue officer. “Lexi and Albane carry our message to a global audience that embraces the opportunity to work for anyone, anywhere. We can’t wait to support both of them as they compete around the world.”

Thompson is one of the biggest stars on the LPGA Tour and across all of sports, and has been a top performer since she turned pro in 2010 at the age of 15. She owns 14 worldwide professional victories, including one major championship, and she is currently ranked 12th on the Rolex Rankings. She has represented the U.S.A. five times at the Solheim Cup and twice as an Olympian in Rio and Tokyo. She turned her passion for fitness and self-care into businesses as an entrepreneur with her LEXI Skin and LEXI Fitness brands.

“I’m blessed to apply my talents all over the world, and that’s what Velocity Global makes possible for other professions,” said Thompson. “They help people work for anyone, anywhere around the world. And as an entrepreneur, I love their passion for helping businesses grow. Velocity Global is a perfect fit and I’m proud to represent them.”

Valenzuela is truly a global citizen of the game as she was born in New York, moved to Mexico at a young age, and later grew up in Switzerland. Her father is from Mexico and her mother is from France, which led to her fluencies in English, French, Spanish, and German. She had a historic collegiate career at Stanford University where she competed in 11 major championships as an amateur, was the 2019 Pac-12 Golfer of the Year, and was a two-time runner-up in the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Albane turned pro in 2020 and represented Switzerland in the last two Olympic games. She uses her platform on the LPGA Tour to support her other passion, Alexis for Autism, a foundation established with and named after her brother that raises funds for associations, foundations, and medical research for autism.

“I grew up in a family that knows what it means to be global citizens, and I found a partner in Velocity Global that aligns with that world view,” said Valenzuela. “Golf is truly a global sport. To achieve success, you must perform against anyone, anywhere. That’s exactly what Velocity Global enables for businesses and talent.”

Thompson and Valenzuela begin their 2022 seasons at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on January 27.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and employee experience to employ any talent anywhere with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information visit velocityglobal.com.

