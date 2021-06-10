ForwardPMX Becomes A Fashion Avenger

Joining the Dynamic Movement to Accelerate the Fashion Industry’s Role in Achieving the UN’s Global Goals

Global data and technology driven marketing services company, ForwardPMX, has signed onto the Fashion Avengers campaign, a newly launched global initiative which highlights the critical role the fashion sector has in driving progress towards the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (The Global Goals).

As the only agency partner and official Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX joins a group of global industry leaders and top brands, creators, influencers and media, including Burberry, Rankin, Marie Claire, Pour Les Femmes and PANGAIA. The campaign is also supported by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA).

On becoming a Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, said, “Sustainability started as a moral choice, but it is now equally a business imperative. As Fashion Avengers, we will help to inspire a new agenda and facilitate a more strategic conversation with brands about how to ingrain sustainability and social impact within their organizations.”

The Fashion Avengers campaign was established by Project Everyone, a nonprofit creative communications agency that is focused on raising awareness, inspiring action and facilitating a cross-industry network to accelerate progress for the Global Goals. The Goals were agreed upon in 2015 by 195 countries, and represent the collective ambitious plan to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and address the climate change crisis by 2030. As a sector, Fashion uniquely intersects with all 17 of the UN’s Goals, which spurred the creation of the Fashion Avengers to serve as a crucial forum and measurable framework for global industry stakeholders to collaborate and drive progress together.

Townsend added, “We intend to further invest and lead in this space as we continue to grow our company, while strengthening relationships with likeminded clients who share our values and commitment to social impact and sustainability.”

Gail Gallie, Co-Founder of Project Everyone, said, “As we work to positively transform the industry, we’re surrounding ourselves with new partners to help us push for a greater uptake of the Goals. We are thrilled to have ForwardPMX onboard, as they, like the diverse group of leaders joining us as partners, understand why fashion must change and how the Goals can help the sector get there.”

In addition to signing on as an official Fashion Avenger, ForwardPMX is supporting Project Everyone with global digital media expertise and other pro bono communications work surrounding the launch of the campaign and beyond. The agency has also selected its own Goals out of the 17 to design its social good frameworks across EMEA, North America, MENA and APAC.

“Social impact and sustainability have been deeply embedded within our agency’s culture, our proposition and our way of working over the last decade. As a Fashion Avenger, we’re not only strongly positioned to guide our fashion clients, but we’re also creating a platform to further encourage our global staff base to increase their own self-efficacy and to live a more ethical and sustainable lifestyle,” said Hanna Kubbutat-Byrne, Head of Social Impact and co-lead of ForwardPMX’s social impact arm, TransformFP.

The Fashion Avengers campaign has launched at the Forest for Change at the Somerset House in London. Help spread the word beginning June 10th using #FashionAvengers. And see the Industry launch and Fashion Avengers panel streaming live at the Goals House.

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company, designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancy and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

About Project Everyone:

Devised by Richard Curtis, Project Everyone is a nonprofit creative communications agency focused on raising awareness, inspiring action and driving accountability for the United Nations’ Global Goals: an ambitious plan to eradicate poverty, fight inequality, and tackle the climate crisis. Project Everyone’s motto is ‘in order to make things happen, you have to make things’ - and so they create advocacy campaigns, content, programmes and events, telling stories that help multiple sectors engage with the Goals. Through a global network of campaigning organisations, philanthropists, private sector partners, governments, UN agencies, public figures, and activists, Project Everyone looks to accelerate progress towards a better future for both people and planet.

About the UN Global Goals:

In 2015, the 193 Member States of the United Nations agreed to 17 Global Goals (officially known as the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs), to be achieved by 2030. Recognizing that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that build economic growth and address a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and threats to biodiversity, the Goals call on all countries to promote prosperity and social well-being whilst taking ambitious steps to protect the planet. However it is now up to all of us - governments, businesses, civil society and the general public alike - to work together to build a better, fairer future where no one is left behind. With less than 10 years to go, we have more work than ever to do.

About Forest for Change

From 1 - 27 June 2021, the courtyard of Somerset House will be transformed into a forest, as part of London Design Biennale. Forest for Change – The Global Goals Pavilion, invites visitors to discover the 17 UN Global Goals. The Forest is created from 400 juvenile trees, individually selected for their differing canopy shapes, heights and form. Species have been selected with the aim of ensuring future resilience to the changing London environment, and the trees will be donated to and replanted in London boroughs after they have graced the Somerset House courtyard, creating a living durable legacy. At the heart of the Forest, seventeen mirrored pillars will bring the Goals to life as the world’s To Do List for people and planet. As part of this experience, visitors will be invited to record a short message expressing the change they wish to see in the world. This will be instantly added to a participatory music installation composed by Robert M Thomas, and will become part of ‘Voices for Change’, a Google Arts & Culture Lab collaboration bringing together the voices and passions of people from across the world in an interactive online experience for the Goals. A powerful collective message for change, Forest for Change was designed by leading international artist and designer, and Artistic Director of the Biennale, Es Devlin, in collaboration with Landscape Designer Philip Jaffa and Urban Greening Specialists Scotscape and presented in partnership with Project Everyone.

