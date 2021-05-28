SPÖ-Termine von 31. Mai bis 6. Juni 2021

Wien (OTS/SK) - DIENSTAG, 1. Juni 2021:

18.00 Uhr Petra Bayr überreicht im Rahmen der C3-Awards 2021 Preise für herausragende Vorwissenschaftliche(Diplom-)Arbeiten. Aufgrund der aktuellen Covid19-Verordnung ist die Teilnahme an der Veranstaltung nur für eine begrenzte Teilnehmer*innenzahl möglich. Die Veranstaltung wird live übertragen unter: https://www.centrum3.at/c3award/livestream

Weitere Informationen: https://tinyurl.com/9x9e5hw2

19.30 Uhr Kreisky Forum für internationalen Dialog: Hanno Loewy im Gespräch mit Brian Klug „‘Oh, What a Tangled Web We Weave‘ – Unasking Europe’s Jewish Question“ (in englischer Sprache) unter https://www.facebook.com/kreiskyforum

Informationen unter https://tinyurl.com/cxyc847b

