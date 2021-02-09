AVISO: NEOS Online-Pressegespräch: Faktor natürliche Immunität im Kampf gegen COVID-19 nutzen, morgen, 10:30

Mit Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann, Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth und NEOS-Gesundheitssprecher Gerald Loacker

Wien/Bayreuth (OTS) - NEOS wollen im Kampf gegen COVID-19 den Faktor natürliche Immunität nutzen. In einem Online-Pressegespräch wird der stv. NEOS-Klubobmann und Gesundheitssprecher Gerald Loacker gemeinsam mit Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann, Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth, auf den Faktor natürliche Immunität und die daraus folgenden Auswirkungen auf die österreichische Impfstrategie eingehen.



Das Pressegespräch wird auf ZOOM stattfinden:

Zoom-Meeting beitreten:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82979102279



Meeting-ID: 829 7910 2279



Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann ist Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth (Deutschland); Fellow bei CREMA – Center for Research in Economics, Managemant and the Arts; Fellow beim Centre for Behavioural Economics, Society and Technology (BEST); Fellow beim IREF - Institute for Research in Economic and Fiscal Issues; Fellow am Ostrom Workshop (Indiana University); Mitglied des Walter-Eucken-Instituts.

NEOS Online-Pressegespräch: Faktor natürliche Immunität im Kampf gegen COVID-19 nutzen

Datum: 10.02.2021, 10:30 - 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Zoom-Meeting

Wien, Österreich

Url: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82979102279

