Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • Mailings
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

AVISO: NEOS Online-Pressegespräch: Faktor natürliche Immunität im Kampf gegen COVID-19 nutzen, morgen, 10:30

Mit Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann, Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth und NEOS-Gesundheitssprecher Gerald Loacker

Wien/Bayreuth (OTS) - NEOS wollen im Kampf gegen COVID-19 den Faktor natürliche Immunität nutzen. In einem Online-Pressegespräch wird der stv. NEOS-Klubobmann und Gesundheitssprecher Gerald Loacker gemeinsam mit Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann, Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth, auf den Faktor natürliche Immunität und die daraus folgenden Auswirkungen auf die österreichische Impfstrategie eingehen.

Das Pressegespräch wird auf ZOOM stattfinden:
Zoom-Meeting beitreten:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82979102279

Meeting-ID: 829 7910 2279

Prof. Dr. David Stadelmann ist Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre an der Universität Bayreuth (Deutschland); Fellow bei CREMA – Center for Research in Economics, Managemant and the Arts; Fellow beim Centre for Behavioural Economics, Society and Technology (BEST); Fellow beim IREF - Institute for Research in Economic and Fiscal Issues; Fellow am Ostrom Workshop (Indiana University); Mitglied des Walter-Eucken-Instituts.

NEOS Online-Pressegespräch: Faktor natürliche Immunität im Kampf gegen COVID-19 nutzen

Datum: 10.02.2021, 10:30 - 11:00 Uhr

Ort: Zoom-Meeting
Wien, Österreich

Url: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82979102279

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Parlamentsklub der NEOS
0664/88782480
presse@neos.eu
http://neos.eu

OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS | NEK0004

AVISO: Heutiger medienöff...
Alle Termin
 
NEOS Online-Pressegespräch: Faktor natürliche Immunität im Kampf gegen COVID-19 nutzen | 10. Feb. 2021, 10:30
 

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: