RHI Magnesita: Premier Periclase Ltd. and RHI Normag AS sold to Callista Private Equity GmbH

Wien (OTS) - RHI Magensita, the leading global refractory supplier and Callista Private Equity GmbH successfully completed the sale of the following two legal entities: Norwegian RHI Normag AS, located in Porsgrunn, and Irish Premier Periclase, located in Drogheda, both of which predominantly produce magnesia based products for the fertilizer, animal feed, hydrometallurgical, pulp and paper, and environmental and refractory industries. Effective February 1st 2021, the companies were transferred into ownership of Callista. RHI Magnesita explains the selling decision with its ongoing global network optimization.

Callista is specialized on the acquisition of non-core group assets and the subsequent optimization of the companies on a standalone basis. In other comparable carve-out situations, Callista proved its capability to develop integrated entities into successful standalone companies. As the new shareholder, Callista will pave the way for increasing the competitiveness as well as for a sustainable and successful expansion. In this context, Callista’s team will support the company in essential organizational and strategic projects, while the companies’ management teams will remain responsible for the daily operational business.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with around 13,000 employees in 35 main production sites and more than 70 sales offices. RHI Magnesita intends to leverage its leadership in terms of revenue, scale, product portfolio and diversified geographic presence to target strategically those countries and regions benefitting from more dynamic economic growth prospects.

Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: RHIM) and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For more information please visit: www.rhimagnesita.com.

