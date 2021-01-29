SPÖ-Termine von 1. Februar bis 7. Februar 2021

Wien (OTS/SK) - MONTAG, 1. Februar 2021:

19.00 Uhr Im Rahmen der Veranstaltungsreihe „Genial dagegen“, kuratiert von Robert Misik, findet ein ZOOM Live Talk/Facebook Live mit James Kenneth Galbraith (American economist) zum Thema „The US and the global economy after COVID-19“ statt. Nähere Informationen dazu finden Sie unter https://tinyurl.com/y4z94s5w.

DONNERSTAG, 4. Februar 2021:

18.00 Uhr Im Rahmen der Veranstaltungsreihe „Philoxenia“, kuratiert von Tessa Szyszkowitz, findet ein Live Online Talk mit Nina Khrushcheva (Professor of International Affairs at the New School, New York, Bruno Kreisky Forum Senior Fellow) zum Thema „Russian Roulette - The Stand-Off between Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny and Russian President Putin Enters a New Stage“ statt. Nähere Informationen dazu finden Sie unter https://tinyurl.com/yxlrq9a7

FREITAG, 5. Februar 2021:

10.00 Uhr Anlässlich des „International Day of Zero Tolerance to FGM“ findet ein Online-Pressegespräch mit Petra Bayr, SPÖ-Abgeordnete und Sprecherin der Plattform „stopFGM“, und Caroline Scheele (Director of the European Institute for Gender Equality - EIGE) statt. Anmeldung unter Elisabeth.Schinzel @ parlament.gv.at

