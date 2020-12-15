Rally in Vienna

Diese Meldung wurde korrigiert Neufassung in Meldung OTS_20201215_OTS0074

Wien (OTS) - Simultaneous with meeting of Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranians residing in Vienna, supporters of National Council of Resistance of Iran, will hold a rally to call for reactivation of the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions against the clerical regime.

Iranians will draw attention to the clerical regime’s brazen violations of the JCPOA, military dimensions of the Iranian regime’s nuclear program, the sites that it has kept secret, its ballistic missiles program, its conduct as the main state-sponsor of terrorism, particularly in Europe, and its flagrant violations of human rights. They will call for decisive and practical steps, in particular by European governments, to deal with the mullahs’ threats.

Rally in Vienna

Datum: 16.12.2020, 11:00 - 12:00 Uhr

Ort: vis-a-vis Palais Coburg

Gartenbaupromenade/Theodor-Herzl-Platz, 1010 Wien, Österreich

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Ehsan Ayatollahi

+4369914054869