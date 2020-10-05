Shell startet CO2-Ausgleichs-Programm für Autofahrer und unterstützt lokales Forstprojekt

Wien (ots) - Mit dem Start des Shell CO2-Ausgleichs ab dem 7. Oktober haben Autofahrer jetzt die Möglichkeit, die CO2-Emissionen des bei Shell erworbenen Treibstoffs auszugleichen. Der freiwillige CO2-Aufschlag beträgt 1 Cent pro Liter[1] und wird direkt an der Tankstelle zum Treibstoffpreis addiert. Damit werden die CO2-Emissionen, die durch den Verbrauch von Benzin und Diesel entstehen, über Emissionsgutschriften ausgeglichen. Shell selbst übernimmt dabei die Kosten des CO2-Ausgleichs für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb des Treibstoffs.

Im Zuge des neuen Angebots ist Shell zudem eine Partnerschaft mit der Österreichische Bundesforsten AG (ÖBf) eingegangen und unterstützt damit ein lokales Forstprojekt in der Gemeinde Eckartsau im Marchfeld. Das Marchfeld ist mit nur 13 Prozent Waldbestand eines der waldärmsten Gebiete Österreichs. Auf einer Fläche von 1,1 Hektar werden örtliche Waldflächen verjüngt beziehungsweise einer Bestandsumwandlung unterzogen. Ziel ist die Entstehung ökologisch wertvoller und klimatisch angepasster Wälder. Dieses Projekt hat eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren und startet im Herbst 2020. Shell leistet damit einen lokalen Beitrag zum Klimaschutz, Emissionsgutschriften für Ausgleichszwecke werden damit nicht generiert.

Die Emissionsgutschriften für den CO2-Ausgleich stammen aus internationalen Waldschutz- und Entwicklungsprojekten. Zu den Ausgleichsprojekten für den Shell CO2-Ausgleich zählen das Cordillera Azul National Park Project in Peru und das Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project in Indonesien. Die effektiven CO2-Einsparungen dieser Projekte werden von unabhängigen Zertifizierern geprüft und bewertet.

CO2-Ausgleich an der Kassa - einfach "Ja" sagen

Das neue Ausgleichs-Programm startet an 130 Shell Stationen in Österreich und gilt für alle Benzin- und Dieseltreibstoffe. Nach dem Tanken werden die Kunden an der Kassa gefragt, ob sie das CO2 ausgleichen möchten, das sie durch das Verbrennen des Treibstoffs verursachen. Lautet die Antwort "ja", wird der Betrag von 1 ct/l berechnet und anschließend auf der Tankrechnung ausgewiesen. Bei einer Tankfüllung von 40 Litern entspräche das einem Aufpreis von 40 Cent. Shell übernimmt zusätzlich die Kosten des CO2-Ausgleichs für die Herstellung und den Vertrieb des Treibstoffs.

Nutzer der Shell App erhalten im Zeitraum vom 07. Oktober 2020 bis zum 31. Oktober 2020 einen CO2-Ausgleichsvoucher, den sie an der Kassa einlösen können, dabei übernimmt Shell im Aktionszeitraum den CO2-Ausgleich für den Kunden.

Auch Geschäftskunden können die CO2-Emissionen ihrer Flotte bereits seit einem Jahr über die Shell Tankkarte kompensieren.

Angebot für Fahrzeuge mit Verbrenner-Motoren

"Auch wenn die Anzahl an E-Autos auf den Straßen in Österreich zunimmt und wir die Schnellladeinfrastruktur an unseren Stationen ausbauen, werden die allermeisten Autofahrer auch in den kommenden Jahren noch

konventionellen Treibstoff tanken", sagt Astrid Adamek, Leiterin des Tankstellengeschäfts bei Shell Austria GmbH. "Unser neues Ausgleichs-Programm richtet sich genau an diese Menschen und ist darauf ausgelegt, möglichst vielen Autofahrern das Angebot zu machen, einen Beitrag zum Klimaschutz zu leisten."

"Alle Sektoren müssen einen Beitrag zur CO2-Reduktion leisten", sagt Gert Seybold, Vorsitzender der Geschäftsleitung bei Shell Austria GmbH. "Der Verkehrssektor ist leider im Rückstand. Unser CO2-Ausgleich ist daher ein gutes Instrument, die verbleibenden Emissionen auszugleichen. Mit der Partnerschaft mit der Österreichischen Bundesforste AG setzen wir noch eins drauf und unterstützen ein lokales Forstprojekt für einen zukunftsfitten Wald."

"Wir begrüßen das Investment von Shell in unser Forstprojekt im Marchfeld in Niederösterreich", sagt Gerald Oitzinger, Betriebsleiter der Österreichischen Bundesforste AG. "Ziel ist, dass in dieser vergleichsweise waldarmen Region ökologisch wertvolle und klimatisch angepasste Wälder herangezogen werden. Und es geht direkt los: Die ersten Bäume werden bereits diesen Herbst gepflanzt."

[1] Sie sagen "Ja!" und zahlen 1 Ct./l zusätzlich zum jeweils aktuellen Treibstoffpreis. Das Angebot gilt für alle Shell Benzin- und Diesel-Treibstoffe. Zum Ausgleich des durch den Treibstoffverbrauch anfallenden CO2-Ausstoß kauft Shell von den 1 Ct./l, nach Abzug der Umsatzsteuer, CO2-Emissionsminderungsgutscheine (CO2-Zertifikate) bei ausgesuchten Klimaschutzprojekten. Zusätzlich kauft Shell die für den durch Beschaffung und Bereitstellung der von Ihnen getankten Treibstoffmenge anfallenden CO2-Ausstoß benötigten CO2-Zertifikate auf eigene Kosten. Die Verwendung des Begriffs "CO2-Ausgleich"erfolgt in nicht-technischer Weise und meint die Kompensation von CO2-Ausstoß mittels Klimaschutzprojekten, die CO2-Einbindung/Reduzierung durch Schutz und Aufforstung von Wäldern besorgen. Nur an teilnehmenden Shell Stationen. Eine Bezahlung mit der Shell Card/CRT Card oder anderen Tank- und Servicekarten ist nicht möglich. Weitere Informationen zu den Projekten und den teilnehmenden Shell Stationen finden Sie unter www.shell.at/ausgleichen.

Royal Dutch Shell plc:

Royal Dutch Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in The Hague and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects. For further information, visit www.shell.com.

