Meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat

Vienna (OTS) - On September 25, 2020 the highest nation-wide assembly of Turkmenistan – the Meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. In view of the world epidemiological situation, the participants of the People’s Council located in the other regions of the country took part in the session via VTC.

The regular session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, chaired by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, was attended by the Chairperson of Mejlis (Parliament), Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of the ministries and profile agencies, members of public organizations, elders, students and mass media representatives.

The key vectors of successful implementation of historic and long-term programs in the new development period of Turkmenistan, as well as matters of socio-economic growth of the state in 2021 were considered. Besides, the constitutional reforms aimed at the developing the work of the representative bodies of legislative power were considered. As a result, President of Turkmenistan signed the Constitutional Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan."

Thus, People's Council joined the system of state institutions executing functions in the field of legislation. Thus, on the way to the creation of a bicameral system of a representative legislative institution of state government, it was proposed to establish the National Council of Turkmenistan, with two Chambers –the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) and the Mejlis. This proposal was unanimously adopted. Participants of the meeting underlined the constitutional reforms, which serve as a proof of adherence to democratic norms and international cooperation conditioned by the achievements of the society.

Further strengthening of multilateral cooperation of Turkmenistan with such prestigious international organizations as the United Nations, EU, CIS, OSCE , the Non-Aligned Movement, IOC was particularly stressed. Strengthening ties with the countries of Asia and the Pacific region, states of the Near and Middle East, the European and American continents was also specified among the priority tasks of the country.

The President also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations. In this context, it was noted that the country's initiatives put forward in the field of water, energy and transport diplomacy are supported by the world community and contribute to strengthening the international authority of Turkmenistan. The Head of the Turkmen state stated that the proclamation of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, in accordance with the Resolution of the UNGA on the initiative of Turkmenistan, in turn, demonstrates to the whole world the country's efforts aimed at establishing universal peace and friendship, and this, became another historic milestone in strengthening the importance of the neutral status of the state. Acquisition of the observer status in the World Trade Organization by Turkmenistan will ensure the coordinated development of the national economy, strengthening its position in foreign trade relations, intensifying multilateral cooperation as well as attracting foreign capital.

In view of the global situation, ensuring environmental safety in the Aral Sea basin also became a separate topic on the agenda of the meeting.

The President of Turkmenistan also stated that the spread in 2020 of a particularly dangerous disease - a new type of coronavirus, adversely affected the economies of the countries of the world, and, despite the ongoing difficult socio-economic situation on a global scale, the country's economy maintained its stable development.

