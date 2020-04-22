Power Transmission System Operators are working full Speed across borders...

...to keep the light on in Europe and to restart an ever greener economy - BILD

Wien (OTS) - The Electricity Transmission System Operators of Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland are regularly coordinating their efforts to do the utmost to limit the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on people, electricity supply and the economy in Europe. “We need to jointly ensure the stability of the electrical system, the service continuity and the operation of our network infrastructures, which represent the real backbone of the interconnected electricity system on a continental scale”, the board members of the high-voltage system Operators are saying jointly . “Energy has always been an essential component of European partnership. While the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the life of our citizens and the European economy with full force, electricity remains more than ever crucial for daily life, health services and more generally to all critical activities.”

“Our main concern is of course to keep the light on and to ensure electrical comfort for health care services totally dedicated to the crisis”, the board members are emphasising: “Therefore our highest priority is to keep our staff healthy – especially those who are working in critical positions like the national control centres or indispensable staff for priority preventive maintenance works and urgent damage repairs on our grids.”

The companies are exchanging regularly about their prevention plans and specific measures. These start with hygiene and health protection measures for staff members, but also with the preparation of different case scenarios in which our grids would have to be operated with reduced staff.

The companies are cooperating with their national authorities for taking the necessary actions to help ensure secure power system operations, functioning markets in times of declining electricity demand and priority maintenance operations where necessary.

”Anticipating a secure operation of the power system and preparing our infrastructures and the security of the electricity system are integral parts of our missions of general interest. Wherever possible and sensible, our companies are continuing to work on construction projects, electrical connections and maintenance operations that are needed now and in the near future for a sustainable and affordable power system."

“Keeping the lights on physically is the first step. And with the Green New Deal in mind we are also already actively preparing how to best support the restart of an ever greener economy as soon as possible.”

“The modernisation of the electricity systems and the integration of renewable energy sources in our countries are also a growth program that secures and creates jobs” the CEOs are stating. “Keeping the electricity system future proof, supporting the energy transition, the national plans and the European Green New Deal in line with the Paris Agreement is our joint mission and will be a stable growth motor in all our countries in the years to come.”

The electricity Transmission System Operators’ Executive Officers signatories of this declaration so far are:

François BROTTES, Chairman RTE

Gerhard CHRISTINER, Board Member APG

Luigi FERRARIS, CEO and General Manager Terna

Roberto GARCIA, Chief Executive Officer REE

Klaus KLEINEKORTE, Chief Technical Officer AMPRION

Chris PEETERS, Chairman/CEO ELIA Group

Manon van BEEK, Chair of the Executive Board and CEO TENNET

Yves ZUMWALD, member of the Executive Board SWISSGRID

