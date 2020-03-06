4GAMECHANGERS Festival: Neuer Termin im September 2020 fixiert

Aufgrund des aktuellen Gesundheitsrisikos durch das Coronavirus (COVID-19) erhält das 4GAMECHANGERS Festival ein neues Datum: 8. bis 11. September 2020 in er Marx Halle Wien.

Wien (OTS) - Das internationale Digitalfestival 4GAMECHANGERS, Österreichs Top-Event im Zeichen der Nachhaltigkeit rund um Digital Tech bekommt einen neuen Termin. Aufgrund der derzeitigen Situation rund um den weltweiten Ausbruch des Coronavirus und im Hinblick darauf, dass nicht absehbar ist, ob demnächst behördliche Einschränkungen für Großveranstaltungen erlassen werden, ist es aus unserer Sicht unverantwortlich, an der Durchführbarkeit dieses Programms festzuhalten.



Good News: Das neue Datum steht bereits fest und wird von 8. bis 11. September 2020 in der Marx Halle Wien sein.



Markus Breitenecker, CEO ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4: „Die Gesundheit aller Beteiligten hat für uns oberste Priorität. Der neue Termin ist die richtige Lösung, um dafür Sorge zu tragen. Erfreulich ist daran, dass wir unser Programm für September erhalten und noch erweitern können.“



Nina Kaiser, Co-Founder 4GAMECHANGERS Festival: „Unter den aktuellen Umständen ist es die verantwortungsvollste Handhabe allen BesucherInnen, Partnern, Kunden, Acts und Gästen gegenüber, das Festival auf ein neues Datum zu setzen. Wir sind sehr dankbar über den guten und engen Austausch mit allen Beteiligten sowie der Loyalität unserer Partner und Kunden zum Festival. Unser Festival-Motto lautet weiterhin 'The Power of Cooperation'. Ganz in diesem Sinne hoffen wir auf starken Zusammenhalt und gute Kooperation innerhalb Europa und der gesamten Welt, um die weitere Verbreitung des Coronavirus schnellstmöglich zu stoppen.“



Auch Stargast George Clooney steht hinter dem 4GAMECHANGERS Team: „Es ist zwar schade, dass ich meine Reise nach Wien verschieben muss, unterstütze aber jedenfalls die Entscheidung der 4GAMECHANGERS Veranstalter. Die Verbreitung des Coronavirus ist eine globale Bedrohung, der es entgegen zu wirken gilt.“



Selbstverständlich wird ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 die Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus weiterverfolgen und hält sich offen, das Festival abermals neu zu datieren, sofern notwendig.



Zahlreiche weitere Speaker und Acts, wie u.a. Scott Galloway und Rainhard Fendrich haben bereits ihre Teilnahme für den neuen Termin bestätigt.



Das 4GAMECHANGERS Festival 2020 von 8. bis 11. September 2020 soll in einem angenehmen und sicheren Umfeld stattfinden können – und das mit noch mehr Highlights denn je.





The 4GAMECHANGERS Festival Announces New Dates in September 2020



Following serious deliberations around the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 looks forward to welcoming festival partners, speakers and visitors to the Marx Halle from September 8 – 11, 2020



VIENNA, March 6, 2020: ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 announced that it is rescheduling the 4GAMECHANGERS Festival, Austria’s foremost digital tech and sustainability event, until September 2020. This decision comes in light of the quickly developing global spread of the Covid-19 virus and the company’s inability to anticipate whether government-ordered limitations will be placed on large events. The 4GAMECHANGERS Festival will take place from September 8 – 11, 2020 in the Marx Halle Vienna – and the team looks forward to welcoming its partners, speakers and visitors there.



Markus Breitenecker, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4, said: “Health is our top priority and rescheduling is the best way for us to show respect for the well-being of our partners and participants. We are especially proud of our program and line-up in 2020, and we look forward to bringing our highlight-filled festival to the Marx Halle in September. We will see you there.”



Nina Kaiser, Co-founder of the 4GAMECHANGERS Festival, said: "The only fair thing to do for our guests, partners, sponsors, speakers, music acts and especially to our guests is to reschedule for a time when everyone can feel as safe and secure as possible. The 4GAMECHANGERS Festival is a celebration of cooperation; at this time, the world should cooperate to end the spread of Coronavirus.";



George Clooney, one of the festival’s headline speakers, said: “While disappointed to postpone my trip to Vienna, I fully support the decision of the 4GAMECHANGERS Festival organizers. The spread of Coronavirus is a global threat, and this is where our energies should be focused at this time.”



Naturally, ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 will continue to monitor developments around Coronavirus and is prepared to reschedule again if the situation in Europe has not stabilized by mid-August 2020.



Other top speakers and acts including Scott Galloway and Rainhard Fendrich have confirmed their September attendance, and everyone involved is demonstrating the power of cooperation in ensuring that the 4GAMECHANGERS Festival September 8 – 11, 2020 will be comfortable and safe – and bigger and better than ever before.

