ÖVP - T E R M I N E
KW 23 von 3. Juni 2019 bis 9. Juni 2019
Wien (OTS) - Änderungen vorbehalten – nähere Auskünfte unter +43 (1) 40126-602
MONTAG, 3. Juni 2019
13:30 Nationalratspräsident Mag. Wolfgang Sobotka nimmt an der Ehrung der Altabgeordneten teil (Palais Epstein, Dr.-Karl-Renner-Ring 1, 1010 Wien)
DIENSTAG, 4. Juni 2019
17:30 Klubobmann Abg.z.NR August Wöginger nimmt an der Verleihung der "Kardinal Opilio-Rossi-Medaille 2019" teil (Palais Epstein, Dr.-Karl-Renner-Ring 1, 1010 Wien)
MITTWOCH, 5. Juni 2019
DONNERSTAG, 6. Juni 2019
FREITAG, 7. Juni 2019
SAMSTAG, 8. Juni 2019
17:30 Klubobmann Abg.z.NR August Wöginger nimmt an der Siegerehrung des "Abschnitts-Feuerwehrleistungsbewerbs" teil (Sportgelände, 4761 Enzenkirchen)
18:30 Klubobmann Abg.z.NR August Wöginger nimmt an der Eröffnung des Volksfest Andorf teil (4770 Andorf)
SONNTAG, 9. Juni 2019
18:00 Klubobmann Abg.z.NR August Wöginger nimmt an der 35-jährigen Firmenjubiläumsfeier und an der Eröffnung der "Hargassner Energy World" teil
