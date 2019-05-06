AUSTRIACARD receives PCI DSS certification

Wien (OTS) - AUSTRIACARD proudly announces that beginning of 2019 the PCI DSS Level 1 certification of AUSTRIACARD’s data center in Vienna was successfully completed. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) defined by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) represents a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.

Obtaining the PCI DSS certification paves AUSTRIACARD’s road towards expanding the scope of digital payment services provided to financial institutions as a managed service hosted by AUSTRIACARD and strengthens its standing both on the existing and new markets where AUSTRIACARD operates.

“We are excited by new opportunities emerging both on European and global payments landscape and are confident that we can leverage decades of our core competence in secure payment products to broaden our business operations in the digital payments segment”, says Christoph Paul, Sales Director at AUSTRIACARD.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AUSTRIA CARD-Plastikkarten und Ausweissysteme Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Maria Kalomiri

Marketing Manager

+43 (1) 61065 - 211

maria.kalomiri @ austriacard.at

www.austriacardag.com