4STARTUPS Day: "Ich bin zum eigenen Gamechanger meines Lebens geworden" - Finanzminister Hartwig Löger

Das 4GAMECHANGERS Festival ist durchgehend im Livestream unter www.4gamechangers.io verfügbar.

Wien (OTS) - KEYNOTE | Finanzminister Hartwig Löger findet starke Worte auf der Global Stage: "Ich bin zum eigenen Gamechanger meines Lebens geworden."



KEYNOTE | Erich Falkensteiner spricht zum Thema "Falkensteiner - the world's most successful tourism crowd investing".



KEYNOTE | Sahar Hashemi, Entrepreneur und Bestselling Author, sieht Erfolg in harter Arbeit: "Entrepreneurship is not something you are born with. It is something that you need to work for."



Der 4STARTUPS Day steht ganz unter dem heurigen Motto "Europe meets Asia" mit mehreren Sessions:



PANEL | "Eurasian Entrepreneurship I: Old Europe crushed by USA and China? What does it take to survive the trade war - united appearance, regulations or political strength?" unter Moderation von Werner Sejka:



David Bachmann, Außenwirtschaft Austria: "Chinas Growth has diminished and is also very restriced."

Donna Nguyen Phuoc, SPARQ Capital: "You have to get out of your comfort zone. In China you go to school and get punched in the face, but you get up and do something. And this is how we learn."

Hermann Winkler, SnowHowChina: "Buisness in China ist very fast. Things are changing very quickly and you need to react to it to the right time."

Sahar Hashemi, Entrepreneur und Bestselling Author: "There is a difference how people treat failure in America and in EU. We need to bring a lot of this Enterpreneur hunger back."

Sheryl Foo, Vertech: "Focus on the education rather on the obstacles is important."

Torsten Töller, Founder Fressnapf: "It is right that Asia is kicking the EU's asses. They work so hard and are hungry to work and innovate."



Co-Founder und CMO Derrick Xiong von EHang gibt Einblicke in die spannende Welt der Drohnen mit "The flying deliver: How delivery drones revolutionize the transport of daily goods".



Austro-Charts-Sänger Simon Lewis gibt ebenso auf der 4GAMECHANGERS-Bühne seine rauchige Stimme zum Besten. Der ehemalige Straßenmusiker lässt bei seinem Hit „All I am“ nicht nur Fan-Herzen höherschlagen.



KEYNOTE | Horst Bente und Nathalie Sonne, IeAD Sports über seinen berühmten Großvater Adi Dassler "My grandfather was creative and passionate about sports. He (my grandfather) needed to be an athlete himself and he needed to be close to athletes."



PANEL | "Eurasian Entrepreneurship II: E-Commerce - Taking a walk on the digital silk road" unter Moderation von Klaus Fiala lud zur Diskussion mit Achmad Zaky Syafudin, Bukalapak Founder, David Tran, CEO OkieLa, Christoph Gerber, CEO Talon.One, Torsten Toeller, Founder Fressnapf, Max Scheichenost, Co-Founder Falcon, Roland Fink, niceshops, und Huiting Koh, Credence Partners.



Roland Fink: "Der größte Unterschied zwischen Europa und Asien ist wohl der Datenschutz."



Huiting Koh: "Data privacy laws in Asia are not as high as in Europe, so it is so much easier in Asia."

Alle Panels, Keynotes und Sessions des 4GAMECHANGERS Festivals sind unter www.puls4.com/4GAMECHANGERS verfügbar.

Größer, vernetzter und noch globaler - die ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 Gruppe freut sich, die Platinpartner A1, Erste Bank und OMV des heurigen Festivals begrüßen zu dürfen.



#4gc19 #4gamechangers #4startups #4future #puls4 #p7s1p4

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Verena Titze

verena.titze @ prosiebensat1puls4.com