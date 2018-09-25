Pivotal Announces Updates to Pivotal Cloud Foundry at SpringOne Platform

Washington, DC. (ots) - Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform provider, today at SpringOne Platform 2018, announced continuous updates to the Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) platform, one of the world's most powerful cloud-native platforms, that includes updates that simplify the operator experience, will include expanded multi-cloud support to include AWS, and provides greater support for the .NET Framework.

"Businesses need to go fast to compete. But going fast is hard, and entails both the cultural mindset of the modern software company and the necessary technical capabilities to enable that culture of innovation to thrive," says Onsi Fakhouri, Senior Vice President, Cloud R&D of Pivotal. "Pivotal Cloud Foundry provides developers with a cutting-edge modern application development platform to enable them to ship code that delivers meaningful customer value continuously."

PCF Highlights

PCF Healthwatch 1.4: Adds a more extensible UI to help operators understand the operational health of their platform across a variety of sources Rapid Capacity Expansion Across Data Centers: Operators can now extend a single PCF deployment across multiple data center locations. This helps enterprises increase redundancy at the availability zone level for on-prem deployments with VMware vSphere and now OpenStack. Embedded OS Updates: Pivotal has updated the operating systems that underpin PAS (Ubuntu 16.04) and PAS for Windows (Windows Server v1803) deployments. This helps keep systems running smoothly, and offloads the burden of OS management.

Learn more about the upcoming PCF 2.3 release: https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pcf-2-3

Upcoming PKS 1.2 Release Highlights

Support for AWS: PKS 1.2 will add support for AWS EC2. This new IaaS target will give customers more options for where to deploy PKS, expanding enterprise-grade Kubernetes, and will deliver a consistent operational experience on any supported cloud. Kubernetes 1.11: PKS 1.2 will include Kubernetes 1.11, the latest GKE compatible, stable version of Kubernetes. PKS 1.2 is also Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certified for Kubernetes conformance, assuring workload and application portability across other certified Kubernetes distributions. User configurable logging options: PKS 1.2 will enable Developers to configure a namespace or cluster to emit logs to a specific destination, such as VMware vRealize Log Insight, without operator intervention.

Learn more about the upcoming PKS 1.2 release: https://content.pivotal.io/blog/pks-1-2

Supporting Quotes

"T-Mobile developers are always innovating and pushing the Un-carrier revolution forward to take care of our customers - and Pivotal plays a key part in that by helping to improve the scale, performance and availability of the apps our retail and customer care teams use every day," said Chuck Knostman, VP of Strategy and Technology at T-Mobile. "Pivotal has helped T-Mobile become a leader in the open-source software community, recruit and empower agile work teams, improve operational efficiency and accelerate speed of deployment, and now we're excited to be a part of the Pivotal Container Service beta program that will allow our developers to create even more cutting-edge customer experiences."

"With PKS, VMware and Pivotal jointly set out to develop an enterprise-ready Kubernetes solution for enterprises and cloud service providers," says Paul Fazzone, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, VMware. "Our approach to operationalizing Kubernetes--making it easy to deploy and manage, ready for developer consumption, and addressing the needs of IT operations, is gaining customer traction across key verticals globally. The new PKS 1.2 lets customers confidently upgrade to the latest release of Kubernetes with enhanced security, networking, and high availability."

PAS 2.3 Release Highlights

PAS for Windows: Now supports multi-buildpacks for .NET Framework applications. This feature provides a way for .NET developers to more easily consume app dependencies, like database drivers, Microsoft-provided frameworks, and partner integrations. Service Instance Sharing: Service instance sharing helps development teams be more productive. With this new feature, teams can easily and securely share data across microservices. Greater encryption of data in transit. "Secure by default" is easier to achieve due to more platform components using direct network encryption via Transport Layer Security (TLS).

About Pivotal Software, Inc.

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at www.pivotal.io.

