Workshop: Digitales Musikmarketing, 11. Juni 2018, 16.00-21.00 Uhr, 1030 Wien

Wien (OTS) - Die Fachvertretungen Wien, Niederösterreich, Burgenland und der Fachverband der Film- und Musikwirtschaft Film- und Musikwirtschaft lädt zu einem Spezialworkshop ein:



Improving Your Digital Marketing: First Steps to Increase Your Income from Music Streaming



This session will pick up where we left off in February with the digital marketing introduction session: a deeper look into YouTube Analytics and Google Analytics, also helping to get things set up to add pixels to websites for tracking and building audiences. We will learn how to set up advertising campaigns on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.



Dieser Workshop ist eine Co-Produktion des VTMÖ und des Fachverbands der Film- und Musikwirtschaft und wird in englischer Sprache abgehalten! Empfohlen als weiterführendes Training für Teilnehmende am Basis-Workshop zum Thema im Feber 2018!



Datum:

Montag 11. Juni 2018, 16.00-21.00 Uhr



Ort:

Gewerbehaus

Wilhelm-Neusser-Saal

Rudolf-Sallinger-Platz 1

1030 Wien



Vortragender: Tom Packer (UK)

Tom is a Director at Digital strategy agency Motive Unknown, helping oversee campaigns and clients including Moby, Run The Jewels, fabric Nightclub, Audeze Headphones as well as working with labels and publishers like BMG, Domino and Sentric. Before joining Motive Unknown in Spring 2016 Tom spent 9 years heading up all things digital on the management side for artists such as Robyn, M83, Röyksopp, The Knife and Fever Ray among others.



Themen (Auszug):

How to set uo your data collection and audience targeting

How to set uo and structure digital advertising campaigns

How to read and improve your results



Voranmeldung:

bis Montag 6. Juni per E-Mail!



Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos, jedoch beschränkt auf Mitglieder des VTMÖ und der Verbände der Film- und Musikwirtschaft.



Die Anzahl der Teilnehmenden ist limitiert, die Reihenfolge der Anmeldungen zählt.





