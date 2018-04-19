Federal Ministry of Finance and America Movil: strong partnership with new perspectives for the A1 TA Group

At today’s meeting of the A1 Telekom Austria Group’s Supervisory Board, the Republic of Austria and America Movil have announced management changes in a joint effort.

Wien (OTS) - Since Mr. Ruttenstorfer has announced he will resign as Chairman of the Supervisor Board effective after the upcoming general assembly, OeBIB and America Movil have reported to the Supervisory Board the nomination of Edith Hlawati, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner and Daniela Lecuona as new members of the Supervisory Board at the upcoming annual general assembly on May 30, 2018. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, Edith Hlawati shall be elected Chair of the Supervisory Board.

The Republic of Austria and America Movil have agreed and support the appointment of Thomas Arnoldner as Chief Executive Officer and the extension of Alejandro Platter as COO and Siegfried Mayerhofer as CFO of the Management Board of Telekom Austria Group. It is expected that Thomas Arnoldner takes office on September 1, 2018, after being elected by the Supervisory Board after the upcoming annual general assembly.

“Thomas Arnoldner is a proven expert of the industry with many years of experience in the ICT-sector. He has demonstrated his leadership qualities in various high-ranking management positions, for example as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Austria AG and most recently as member of the executive board of T-Systems Austria” stated Loeger about the nomination. At the same time Loeger thanks Alejandro Plater for his previous work: “Alejandro Plater is a top manager who succeeded in bringing the company back on track. We are pleased to announce his extension as COO and that we can continue to work on the development of the company.”

America Movil states: “Austria as an industrial location is extremely important for us. The cooperation is long-term oriented and we fully support the nomination of the new CEO and the extension of Alejandro (COO) and Siegfried (CFO). With this management team, we are convinced that we can succeed in reaching our goals together.”

“The A1 Telekom Austria Group is the most important infrastructure company for the digital future of Austria and Central Europe. Not only does it play a major role in the broadband expansion through new technologies like the 5G, it also is one of the most important partners in driving forward digitalisation for the region. I want to strengthen this role as a partner. I am very honoured and looking forward to taking responsibility for the A1 Telekom Group”, states Thomas Arnolder.

“The federal government pursues ambitious goals concerning the infrastructure of telecommunication. Until 2025, we want to be able to provide a nationwide supply of gigabit connections as well as a wide ranging 5G network. The A1 Telekom Austria is an important and strong partner on this journey”, concludes Loeger.

