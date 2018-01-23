Statement von Rabbiner Goldschmidt zu den Rechtsparteien in Europa

Wien (OTS) - Rabbiner Pinchas Goldschmidt, Präsident der Europäischen Rabbinerkonferenz, veröffentlichte heute am Vorabend des Internationalen Holocaust-Gedenktages anlässlich eines Treffens mi dem Präsidenten der Israelitischen Kultusgemeinde Wien, Oskar Deutsch, folgendes Statement:



"As the last witnesses of this greatest of crimes are leaving the land of the living, and revisionist voices in Europe together with "Kellernazis" travel again this dangerous road, every decent human being with a conscience should stand up for the sacred memory of the six million Jews murdered and make sure that never again such a crime will be perpetrated by the human race.



We support fully the decision of the European Jewish Communities to refuse any contact with those forces".

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis









Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Israelitische Kultusgemeinde Wien, Tel.: +43 1 53104-105