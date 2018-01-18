Information of the Vienna Police Department regarding accreditations for journalists for the Vienna “Akademikerball” security zone

Wien (OTS) - The Vienna “Akademikerball” will be held in the Hofburg on 26 January, 2018. A security zone around the venue will be in effect. Media correspondents can apply for an accreditation, which will grant them access to the security zone. Applications must be sent via e-mail to lpd-w-pressestelle @ polizei.gv.at by 26 January, 2018.

Applications must include:

Full name of the applicant;

Media outlet

Scan of press credential or other proof of press function.

Approved accreditations can be collected Monday through Friday at the Press Office of the Vienna Police Department, Schottenring 7-9, 1010 Vienna, from 09 am to 12 noon. A valid form of photo identification must be presented. International media representatives may collect the accreditation at the entrance of the security zone, if unable to procure in advance.

Bearer of accreditations must comply with the following instructions:

The accreditation must be worn visibly;

Any and all disturbance or harassment of the attendees of the ball is not allowed;

The security zone can be entered only at the security gate, located in Schauflergasse.

The security zone can be exited at all times the gate Schauflergasse. Exiting the zone at other positions around the perimeter can be arranged by Vienna PD press officers, depending on tactical possibility and available personnel.

For additional information please contact the Vienna PD Press Office Press Officer Paul Eidenberger: Tel.: +43 (0)1-31310-72114

