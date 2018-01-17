Adient und Boeing gründen neues Unternehmen für die Entwicklung und Produktion von Flugzeugsitzen

DETROIT (ots) - Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/pm/19526/3841531

Adient Aerospace wird Sitzportfolio für Fluggesellschaften und Leasing-Unternehmen entwickeln, produzieren und vertreiben

Adient, plc (NYSE: ADNT) und Boeing (NYSE: BA) haben heute die Gründung des Joint Ventures Adient Aerospace zwecks Entwicklung, Fertigung und Vertrieb eines Flugzeugsitzportfolios für Kunden wie Fluggesellschaften und Leasing-Unternehmen bekannt gegeben. Die Sitze werden für die Installation in neuen Flugzeugen und für Retrofit-Konfigurationen von Boeing Flugzeugen sowie Flugzeugen anderer Hersteller zur Verfügung stehen.

Das zwischen Adient, dem global führenden Anbieter automobiler Sitzlösungen, und Boeing, dem weltweit größten Luft- und Raumfahrtunternehmen, geschlossene Joint Venture adressiert die Bedürfnisse der kommerziellen Luftfahrtbranche nach größeren Kapazitäten, höchster Qualität und Liefertreue im Flugzeugsitzmarkt. Adient Aerospace wird dabei von der ausgeprägten Innovationskultur, dem weltweit führenden Engineering-Netzwerk und der Expertise beider Unternehmen im Management komplexer, globaler Lieferketten profitieren.

"Adient besitzt zahlreiche Kernkompetenzen, die für unser Unternehmen, für Boeing sowie für unsere Aktionäre und den gesamten Markt für Verkehrsflugzeuge einzigartige Möglichkeiten eröffnen", sagte Bruce McDonald, Chairman und CEO bei Adient. "Wir werden neben unserer operativen Exzellenz unser gesamtes Know-how bezüglich Komfort und Verarbeitungsqualität einbringen. Unser Ziel ist die Steigerung der Kundenzufriedenheit bei Passagieren, Fluggesellschaften und Flugzeugherstellern."

"Flugzeugsitze haben unsere Kunden, die Branche und Boeing immer wieder vor Herausforderung gestellt und wir ergreifen Maßnahmen, die dabei helfen, Engpässe im Markt anzugehen. Adient Aerospace wird die Branchenexpertise von Boeing, unsere umfassenden Kenntnissen der Kundenbedürfnisse und technischen Anforderungen nutzen, um für Fluggesellschaften und Passagiere weltweit hochwertige Sitzprodukte anzubieten," sagte Kevin Schemm, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Finance & Business Operations und Chief Financial Officer bei Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Dieses Joint Venture unterstützt zudem die vertikale Integrationsstrategie von Boeing. Wir bauen firmeninterne Fähigkeiten und Schlüsselbereiche aus, um noch bessere Produkte anzubieten, Services auszubauen sowie höhere Lebenszykluswerte zu generieren."

Die Adient Aerospace Unternehmenszentrale, das Technologiezentrum und das erste Produktionswerk befinden sich in Kaiserslautern. Das initiale Kundenservicecenter des Joint Ventures wird in Seattle, USA, angesiedelt. Der Vertrieb von Adient Aerospace Ersatzteilen für den Aftermarket wird exklusiv über Aviall erfolgen, einem 100 prozentigen Tochterunternehmen von Boeing.

Adient ist mit einem Anteil von 50,01 Prozent der Mehrheitseigner des neuen Unternehmens und wird die Ergebnisse des Joint Ventures in seinem Konzernabschluss berücksichtigen. Boeing wird als 49,99 Prozent Anteilseigner proportional an earnings und cash flow beteiligt werden. Sowohl Boeing als auch Adient werden im Board of Directors von Adient Aerospace vertreten sein.

Analysten erwarten für den Markt kommerzieller Flugzeugsitze ein Wachstum von etwa 4,5 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2017 auf 6 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2026.

Über Adient:

Adient ist ein global führender Anbieter von Automobilsitzen. Mit 85.000 Mitarbeitern in 238 Produktions- und Montagewerken in 34 Ländern weltweit produzieren und liefern wir Automobilsitze für alle Fahrzeugsegmente sowie für alle großen Automobilhersteller. Unsere Expertise umfasst alle Stufen des automobilen Sitzherstellungsprozesses, von einzelnen Komponenten bis zu kompletten Sitzsystemen. Unsere integrierten, firmeninternen Kompetenzen decken alle Entwicklungsschritte unserer Produkte von Forschung und Entwicklung über das Design bis zur Konstruktion und Produktion ab. Wir statten mehr als 25 Millionen Fahrzeuge pro Jahr aus. Weiterführende Informationen erhalten Sie unter adient.com.

Über Boeing:

Boeing ist das weltweit größte Luft- und Raumfahrtunternehmen und ein führender Hersteller von Verkehrsflugzeugen sowie Systemen im Bereich Verteidigung, Raumfahrt und Sicherheit. Boeing ist weltweit führend im Bereich Dienstleistungen für Airlines und Regierungskunden und hat Kunden in 150 Ländern. Produkte und maßgeschneiderte Serviceleistungen von Boeing umfassen kommerzielle und militärische Flugzeuge, Satelliten, elektronische Systeme und Abwehrsysteme, Start-Systeme, fortschrittliche Informations- und Kommunikationssysteme sowie Logistik und Trainings. Boeing beschäftigt zirka 140.000 Mitarbeiter in den USA und über 65 weiteren Ländern. Im Geschäftsjahr 2016 betrug der Unternehmensumsatz 94,6 Mrd. USD.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Adient has made statements in this document that are forward-looking and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be, deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this document, statements regarding Adient's future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, capital expenditures or debt levels and plans, objectives, outlook, targets, guidance or goals are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" or terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Adient cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Adient's control, that could cause Adient's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: the ability of Adient Aerospace to successfully implement its strategic initiatives or realize the expected benefits of the joint venture, the ability of Adient to meet debt service requirements, the ability and terms of financing, general economic and business conditions, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, automotive vehicle production levels, mix and schedules, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency exchange rates, the ability of Adient to effectively integrate the Futuris business, and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements. A detailed discussion of risks related to Adient's business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adient's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 filed with the SEC on November 22, 2017 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Adient assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this document.

In addition, this document includes certain projections provided by Adient with respect to the anticipated future performance of Adient's businesses. Such projections reflect various assumptions of Adient's management concerning the future performance of Adient's businesses, which may or may not prove to be correct. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and such variations may be material. Adient does not undertake any obligation to update the projections to reflect events or circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent events. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy or reasonableness of such assumptions or the projections based thereon.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Adient: Ulrich Andree

T +49 2174 65-4343

ulrich.andree @ adient.com



Boeing: Boeing Communications

+1 312-544-2002