TERMINAVISO: Live webcast of the "World Energy Outlook" on November 13, 2013 begins shortly

Wien (OTS) - On behalf of OMV Aktiengesellschaft, you are cordially invited to attend Austria's sole launch of the World Energy Outlook 2013 of the International Energy Agency by IEA's Chief Economist Dr. Fatih Birol.

The World Energy Outlook 2013 covers the prospects for all energy

sources, regions and sectors to 2035. Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2013, 9:30 am Place: Hofburg Vienna, Großer Redoutensaal, entrance Josefsplatz, 1010 Vienna Language: English

Follow the live webcast: http://webtv.braintrust.at/omv/2013-11-13/

OMV Media Relations



Johannes Vetter

Tel.: +43 1 40440 22729

E-Mail: johannes.vetter @ omv.com



Robert Lechner

Tel.: +43 1 40440 21472

E-Mail: robert.lechner @ omv.com