Europas Maschinen- und Elektroindustrie fordert effektivere Marktüberwachung

Zu geringe Sicherheitskontrollen an den EU-Außengrenzen

Wien (OTS) - Produktfälschungen sollen besser als bisher von europäischen Märkten ferngehalten werden. Dies forderte der europäische Dachverband Maschinen-, Metallwaren-, Elektro- und Elektronikindustrie ORGALIME (Organisme de Liaison des Industries Métalliques Européennes) anlässlich seiner Hauptversammlung in Wien. Derzeit wird weniger als ein Prozent aller von der EU importierten Maschinen und Elektrogeräte an den EU-Grenzen auf deren Sicherheit kontrolliert.

Darüber hinaus betonte ORGALIME-Präsident Sandro Bononi, dass hohe Investitionskosten und unsichere Rahmenbedingungen die Branche auf dem EU-internen Markt behinderten. Besser ergeht es den stark exportorientierten Branchen auf anderen Kontinenten wie in den USA sowie auf einigen Märkten in Lateinamerika und Asien.

Insgesamt erzielte Europas Maschinen-, Metallwaren-, Elektro- und Elektronikindustrie 2012 innerhalb der Europäischen Union 1.840 Mrd. Euro an Umsatz. Das entspricht 28 Prozent der gesamten Produktionsleistung der EU. Rund 10,3 Mio. Menschen sind EU-weit in der Maschinenindustrie beschäftigt.

ES FOLGT DIE PRESSEAUSSENDUNG VON ORGALIME

Europe needs manufacturing, manufacturing needs a better investment climate

"Europe needs manufacturing", so said the President of the European Commission, Mr Barroso, at the Orgalime General Assembly last November. Now, Orgalime's economists estimate that the engineering industries turnover value in the European Union (EU) reached some Euro1,840 billion in 2012. This represents some 28% of the total EU output. The number employed stood about 10.3 million people. Total trade (intra + extra trade) of the industry represented by Orgalime, reached Euro1,290 billion and the industry counts for a third of the exports of EU manufacturers.

Whilst Mr Barroso reminded us that "Europe's number of graduates in natural science and engineering, respectively account for 18% and 17% of the world's total", one surprising statistic is that despite the contraction in output, it is estimated that employment actually increased in the European engineering industry during 2012, thereby reaching a preliminary estimate of 10.3 million people. After a brief glitch in 2009-10, employment has been steadily growing. Perhaps most importantly, all our sectors offer higher average gross wages and salaries in 2012 than in 2000. This can indeed be considered a great incentive for European graduates to stay in Europe.

"Manufacturing is at the very heart of Europe's economy but despite these positive tones, the small and medium-sized enterprises which form the backbone of manufacturing output are still finding it difficult - if not impossible - in many countries to gain access to credit that is necessary for investment and the subsequent growth that investment would bring" commented Sandro Bonomi, President of Orgalime who added "and besides, for many companies, who have a long term investment horizon, the EU has become too unpredictable at the level of its regulatory framework."

Indeed, whilst the output of European manufacturing has been in constant growth since 2000 (it grew from Euro1,528 billion in 2000 to Euro1,840 billion in 2012), we are not back to 2008 levels in all countries: in 2012 our industry experienced increasing uncertainty due to rising financial imbalances within the Economic Monetary Union. Confidence indicators in the investment goods industry deteriorated not only in the winter of 2011/2012, but also over the year. Judging from order stocks, Orgalime expects a very modest improvement in the overall business climate for the industry in 2013, leading to only a modest growth of production of some 1%.

EU engineering has been a highly exports-oriented sector. 2012's exports value is 57% greater than in 2000. The value of our exports is steadily higher than of our imports, with the gap among these two to be widening, strengthening the argument made by Mr Barroso that "Europe is a world-leader in many strategic sectors" Indeed, demand on export (Extra EU) markets was generally positive in 2012, compensating for the somewhat lower growth in the EU compared to 2011: the US market showed strength, along with a few markets in Asia and Latin America. China was the 2012's big disappointment, as many Orgalime sectors in numerous Member States saw a downturn in exports towards this market. However, we must not delude ourselves by forgetting that the EU's internal market is flat because many client sectors of our industry are not finding the EU an attractive manufacturing investment location due to increasingly high input costs and unstable framework conditions, both arising from over-regulation and continuous legislative change.

Finally, Mr Barroso was keen to highlight that "Only industry can improve the energy and resource efficiency", the engineering industry has been able to grow its production levels while steadily reducing the amount of waste and so-called dangerous waste its end of life products generate. Waste production has fallen by approximately 20% and dangerous waste by approximately 18%. The industry is in parallel dealing with another challenge: to further reduce resource consumption, including energy consumption and through the technologies we provide are helping all other sectors of the economy to do the same.

Ends

Notes for Editors:

Details in the attachment

Orgalime in brief

Orgalime, the European Engineering Industries Association, speaks for 38 trade federations representing some 130,000 companies in the mechanical, electrical, electronic, metalworking & metal articles industries of 23 European countries. The industry employs over 10.3 million people in the EU and in 2012 accounted for some Euro1,840 billion of annual output. The industry not only represents more than one quarter of the output of manufactured products but also a third of the manufactured exports of the European Union. More information:

http://www.orgalime.org/news/europe-needs-manufacturing-manufacturing-needs-better-investment-climate

Contact person at ORGALIME: Adrian Harris, Tel: +32 2 706 82 40, Email: adrian.harris @ orgalime.org

Mark Redgrove

Head of Communications

ORGALIME aisbl | Diamant Building | Boulevard A Reyers 80 | B1030 | Brussels | Belgium

Tel: +32 2 706 82 56 | Fax: +32 2 706 82 50 | www.orgalime.org

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Hans-Paul Nosko

Leiter Kommunikation

___________________________________

Fachverband

MASCHINEN & METALLWAREN Industrie

Wiedner Hauptstraße 63, A-1045 Wien

Telefon +43 (0)5 90 900-3459

Fax +43 (0)1 505 10 20

E-Mail nosko @ fmmi.at

Homepage www.fmmi.at, www.wko.at