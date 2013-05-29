EANS-News: Century Casinos präsentiert auf SeeThruEquity Conference in New York, USA

Colorado Springs, Colorado, 29. Mai 2013 - Century Casinos,

Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market® und Wiener Börse: CNTY) gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen an der SeeThruEquity Second Annual Small Cap Investor Conference am 4. Juni 2013 in New York, USA, teilnehmen wird.

Mag. Peter Hötzinger, President & Co CEO, wird das Unternehmen präsentieren und Einzelgespräche mit ausgewählten institutionellen Investoren halten.

Die aktuelle Unternehmenspräsentation wird ab 4. Juni 2013 auf der Website des Unternehmens unter

http://corporate.cnty.com/de/investor-relations/praesentationen-und-interviews/

zur Verfügung stehen.

Über Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. ist ein internationales Casinounternehmen, das das Century Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, das Century Casino & Hotel in Central City, Colorado, sowie das Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, Kanada und das Century Casino in Calgary, Kanada, besitzt und betreibt. Weiters betreibt die Gesellschaft zwölf Casinos an Bord von Luxus-Kreuzfahrtschiffen (Regatta, Nautica, Marina, Riviera, Mein Schiff 1, Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Wind Star, Wind Spirit, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner und Seven Seas Navigator). Über ihre österreichische Tochtergesellschaft, Century Casinos Europe GmbH, hält das Unternehmen 66,6% der Anteile an Casinos Poland Ltd., dem Eigentümer von neun Casinos in Polen. Die Gesellschaft betreibt auch das Casino im Radisson Aruba Resort, Casino & Spa auf Aruba in der Karibik. Century Casinos, Inc. verfolgt laufend weitere internationale Casino-Projekte in verschiedenen Entwicklungsstufen.

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie unsere Homepage unter www.centurycasinos.com. Die Aktien der Gesellschaft werden unter dem Tickersymbol CNTY am NASDAQ Capital Market® und im Prime Market Segment der Wiener Börse gehandelt.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Security Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Casinos Poland Ltd., future results of operations, operating efficiencies, synergies and operational performance, and plans for our casinos and our Company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

