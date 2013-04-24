HORTI VIENNA 2013 is growing successfully

Stuttgart/Vienna (OTS) - 80% of floor space is already booked in hall D at the Vienna fair ground. Participants are European market leaders active in greenhouse construction, manufacturers and installers of energy screens and shades, potting machines, substrates and irrigation techniques, just to name a few.

In a larger 'green' area exhibitors will show cuttings and seedlings for vegetables and ornamentals, also nurseries from Austria will be present.

A special showcase will be dedicated to new varieties of ornamental plants and vegetables.

Floristry is another new area within the Horti Vienna 2013. Floristic demonstrations for the audience are planned by exhibiting companies.

A conference program on all 3 days will cover subjects like irrigation control, green construction and glass, cut flower production as a market opportunity, technical aspects for the use of fans in greenhouses and LED plant lighting.

Horti Vienna partner country in 2013 will be Slovakia. This underscores the importance of the fair for our professional visitors from Eastern European neighbour countries.

As in 2011 following Association do sponsor Horti Vienna: Federal Association of Austrian Horticulturists, the Austrian Market Horticulturists Association and the Chamber of Agriculture Vienna.

Book your stand now - Horti Vienna 2013 will be held from October 8th to 10th at the Vienna Fair Ground.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information please visit our website www.horti-vienna.at or contact us directly by e-mail info @ hundkmesse.de or by phone + 49 711 7 22 31 00