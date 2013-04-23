EANS-Adhoc: LifeWatch gibt die Resultate für das erste Quartal 2013 am 14. Mai 2013 bekannt (mit Dokument)

Geschäftszahlen/Bilanz/3-Monatsbericht/LifeWatch AG

23.04.2013

+ Pressemitteilung und Aktionärsbrief um 07.00 Uhr MESZ;

+ Internationale Telefonkonferenz/Audio Webcast um 10.00 Uhr MESZ;

Neuhausen am Rheinfall/Schweiz - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE) gibt am Dienstag, den 14. Mai 2013 die Resultate für das erste Quartal 2013 bekannt.

Pressemitteilung und Aktionärsbrief um 07.00 Uhr MESZ:

LifeWatch wird um 7.00 Uhr MESZ die Resultate für das erste Quartal 2013 in einer Pressemitteilung und einem Aktionärsbrief international veröffentlichen.

Internationale Telefonkonferenz/Audio-Webcast um 10.00 Uhr MESZ:

LifeWatch wird die Resultate zudem um 10.00 Uhr MEZ an einer mit Präsentationsfolien begleiteten Telefonkonferenz näher erläutern. Die Konferenz kann auch als Audio-Webcast im Sektor Investor Relations der LifeWatch-Website www.irlifewatch.com verfolgt werden, wo später auch eine Aufzeichnung der Telefonkonferenz zur Verfügung steht.

Die Einwahlnummern für die internationale Telefonkonferenz lauten wie folgt:

+ 41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europa);

+ 44 (0)203 059 58 62 (Vereinigtes Königreich);

+ 1(1)631 570 56 13 (USA);

Die Teilnehmer werden gebeten, sich zehn Minuten vor Beginn der Konferenz einzuwählen; eine Identifikationsnummer ist nicht erforderlich.

Zu LifeWatch AG:

LifeWatch AG, mit Hauptsitz in Neuhausen am Rheinfall und Kotierung an der SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE) in der Schweiz, ist der führende Anbieter moderner Telemedizinsysteme und Überwachungsdienstleistungen (Monitoring Services) für Personengruppen, die von Hochrisikopatienten und chronisch Kranken bis zu normalen Konsumenten von Gesundheits- und Wellnessprodukten reichen. LifeWatch AG verfügt über operative Tochtergesellschaften in den USA, der Schweiz und in Israel und ist die Muttergesellschaft von LifeWatch Services, Inc. und LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. LifeWatch Services Inc. ist ein führende US-Anbieter für Herzüberwachungsleistungen und für Schlafanalysen zur Diagnose des Obstruktiven Schlafapnoe-Syndroms (OSAS). LifeWatch Technologies Ltd. in Israel ist ein führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Telemedizinprodukten. Die Gesellschaft plant zurzeit die Einführung eines Android basierten Smartphone mit medizinischen Sensoren und Apps, LifeWatch V, das eine Cloud-basierte Serviceplattform nutzt. Für weitere Informationen siehe www.lifewatch.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue,""anticipate," "intend,""expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. LifeWatch AG has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect the financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances described may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based only on data available to LifeWatch AG at the time of the issue of this press release. LifeWatch AG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH AG OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES OR AN INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN THE UNITED STATES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF LIFEWATCH AG AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS. ANY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES TO BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM LIFEWATCH AG OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES, AS APPLICABLE, AND WILL CONTAIN DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE ISSUER AND ITS MANAGEMENT AS WELL AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE ISSUER.

