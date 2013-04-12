EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM EMITTIERT UNBESICHERTE EUR350 MILLIONEN ANLEIHE

Ad-hoc-Mitteilung übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Kapitalmaßnahmen

12.04.2013

**NICHT ZUR TEILWEISEN ODER GäNZLICHEN VERöFFENTLICHUNG, VERBREITUNG ODER VERSENDUNG IN ODER INNERHALB DER VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA, JAPAN ODER DER RUSSISCHEN FöDERATION.**

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

("Atrium" oder die "Gruppe")

ATRIUM EMITTIERT UNBESICHERTE EUR350MILLIONEN ANLEIHE

Ad hoc Mitteilung - Jersey, 12. April 2013. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext:ATRS), ein führender Eigentümer, Betreiber und Entwickler von Einzelhandelsimmobilien und Einkaufszentren in Zentral und Osteuropa, gibt bekannt, dass im Rahmen der heutigen Platzierung eines siebenjährigen unbesicherten Euro-Bonds mit einem Kupon von 4,00% (die "Anleihe"), EUR 350 Millionen mit Fälligkeit April 2020 emittiert wurden.

Analysten: Ljudmila Popova lpopova @ aere.com Presse und Aktionäre: FTI Consulting Inc +44 (0)20 7831 3113 Richard Sunderland/Will Henderson/Daniel O'Donnell atrium @ fticonsulting.com

Atrium ist eine geschlossene Investmentgesellschaft mit Sitz in Jersey. Atrium ist bei der niederländischen Finanzmarktaufsicht als "collective investment scheme" registriert, das Beteiligungen in den Niederlanden nach Artikel 2:66 des niederländischen Finanzaufsichtsgesetzes (Wet op het financieel toezicht) anbieten kann. Alle Investitionen unterliegen einem Risiko. Eine vergangene Wertentwicklung ist keine Garantie für zukünftige Erträge. Der Wert der Investitionen kann schwanken. In der Vergangenheit erzielte Resultate sind keine Garantie für zukünftige Resultate.

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Jersey. Atrium is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme which may offer participations in The Netherlands pursuant to article 2:66 of the Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented EU Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any amendments and applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") is addressed solely to qualified investors (within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive) in that Member State. This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of applicable measures implementing EU Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any amendments and applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive") and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Directive will be published, which, when published, can be obtained from the website of the Luxembourg stock exchange. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of the information in the prospectus.

This communication is addressed only to and directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") and (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment activity to which this communication relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This communication is not for public release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). This communication is not and does not constitute or form a part of any offer of, or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States. Any such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). Any such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities will be made in the United States of America.

Certain statements in this document are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Atrium's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, Atrium's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted performance, financial position and future operations and development, its business strategy and the trends it anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Atrium does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc

Emittent: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Seaton Place 11-15 UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands Telefon: +44 (0)20 7831 3113 Email: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com WWW: http://www.aere.com Branche: Immobilien ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 Indizes: Standard Market Continuous Börsen: Amtlicher Handel: Wien Sprache: Deutsch

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 7831 3113

Richard Sunderland

Will Henderson

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com