Legal action against Lyoness continues

Wien (OTS) - The law firm Breiteneder Rechtsanwälte . Attorneys at Law is currently acting for approximately 220 clients in this case. The goal is to get back their investments in the Lyoness system. Three lawsuits of a total of eleven investors in Lyoness had been successful in 2012. Lyoness had to pay back 100% of the investments in advertising campaigns. Afterwards Breiteneder Rechtsanwälte . Attorneys at Law managed to get a damage refund without filling a formal law suit for about twenty clients. Those clients received a refund of approximately 75% of their investments.

Since December 2012 seven more law suits against Lyoness were filled, today another ten. More lawsuits will follow in 2013.

Further information on this topic can be found at

http://www.breiteneder.pro/lyoness.htm

Breiteneder Rechtsanwälte . Attorneys at Law specializes in investment law and consumer protection law. The law firm offers legal representation also for investors in Lyoness.

