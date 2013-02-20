Smart AdServer integrates an RTB solution and starts a preferred partnership with Axel Springer Media Impact

Paris (ots) - Smart AdServer prepares the launch of their new RTB service. Due for launch in spring 2013, Smart AdServer is proud to announce a preferred partnership with Axel Springer Media Impact (ASMI).

To this day, the digital industry has been craving higher levels of integration throughout the technology provider landscape. As simplicity can often make the difference, Smart AdServer will propose an RTB solution that is fully integrated within its core platform.

Following a year of development and testing, this new service will be available to all Smart AdServer clients from Spring 2013. Combined with Smart's premium ad serving, this RTB layer provides sales houses with the right technology and tailored services to build their private ad exchange.

In anticipation of the launch, Smart AdServer has already agreed a preferred partnership with Axel Springer Media Impact. From day one, ASMI performance inventory will be available on an RTB basis, on the Smart AdServer platform (28 million UV in Germany). In parallel, the Aufeminin International inventory will also be monetized on this platform.

Christian Griesbach, General Manager Digital Marketing at ASMI says:

"Axel Springer Media Impact needs integration and dedicated services to apprehend our specificities as a premium advertiser. It is crucial for us to optimise competition between direct and external sales. We are conviced that Smart AdServer is the perfect match, simple to use and efficient."

Romain Job, Strategy & New business Manager at Smart AdServer explains: "We are deeply honoured by the confidence ASMI has shown in Smart AdServer. This is only the beginning. With our clients and partners, we know that an integrated and personalised solution will fit market expectations, as it's the only way to properly optimize the yield and increase revenue."

This represents a first step. New deals will be announced within the coming weeks.

About Smart AdServer (www.smartadserver.com)

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Celine Poindron

cpoindron @ smartadserver.com