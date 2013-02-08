Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Personensuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Hauptversammlung: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft / Einberufung der Hauptversammlung

Information zur Hauptversammlung übermittelt durch euro adhoc. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

HTML Version finden Sie unter folgendem Link.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/us/mI79tIGd

Emittent : Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft ... : Saaruferstraße ... : 66693 Mettlach ... : de Telefon : FAX : Email : information@villeroy-boch.com Tag der Hauptversammlung : 22.03.2013 Ort der Hauptversammlung : Merzig/Saar WWW : http://www.villeroy-boch.com Sprache : de Ende der Mitteilung euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emittent: Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft Saaruferstraße -66693 Mettlach Telefon: FAX: Email: information@villeroy-boch.com WWW: http://www.villeroy-boch.com Branche: ISIN: Indizes: Börsen: Sprache: Deutsch

OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS | OTB0011

"Thema" am 11. Februar: S... Bundeskanzler Werner Faym...