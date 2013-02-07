IACA Launches the First Global Master in Anti-Corruption

Wien (OTS) - The International Anti-Corruption Academy's (IACA) new Master in Anti-Corruption Studies (MACS) will train professionals from all sectors of society to better understand the phenomenon of corruption and apply innovative tools in devising sustainable strategies to prevent and counter it.

The inaugural class, consisting of 30 participants from all corners of the globe, with various professional backgrounds, will come together for the first on-site module on 16 February at the IACA campus in Laxenburg, Austria. A panel discussion will take place on 22 February, with participation open to the general public.

The two-year, part-time Master programme serves as an enhancement to professional development, offering advanced career opportunities in fields such as compliance, internal oversight, law enforcement, investigative journalism, academia, finance, and international affairs.

The MACS is interdisciplinary, providing technical assistance, knowledge and skills for building capacity in the field, and tools for helping bridge the gap between theory and practice. It combines distance learning with seven on-site modules, six of which will take place in Laxenburg, Austria and one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Key elements of this academic programme also include teamwork, interactive learning, and professional networking.

Apart from the Master programme, IACA - an international organization with Members States from all regions of the world -offers a range of anti-corruption trainings, seminars, and research opportunities. Coming this summer, the third International Anti-Corruption Summer Academy will take place from 4 to 13 July. Applications are due on 15 March. A Best of seminar featuring internationally accredited political scientist Robert Klitgaard is scheduled for 10 and 11 July, with the registration period closing on 3 July.

