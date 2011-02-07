EANS-Adhoc: P&I Personal & Informatik AG / Conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between P&I Personal & Informatik AG and Argon GmbH

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07.02.2011

Today P&I Personal & Informatik AG ("P&I AG") and Argon GmbH ("Argon") have entered into a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to Section 291 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) with Argon as dominating company and P&I AG as dependent company. The supervisory board of P&I AG has given its consent to the conclusion of the agreement also today. The agreement provides for a recurring payment of gross EUR 1.78 per share of P&I AG for each full fiscal year, less the corporate tax and solidarity contribution payable by P&I AG, as adequate compensation for the third party shareholders of P&I AG. On the basis of the currently applicable tax law provisions this amounts to net EUR 1.55 per share of P&I AG for each full fiscal year. Further, the agreement includes the obligation of Argon to acquire the shares of third party shareholders of P&I AG for a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 25.01 per share of P&I AG upon their demand.

The agreement is subject to the consent of the general meeting of P&I AG. For this purpose, it is intended to hold an extraordinary general meeting of P&I AG on 24 March 2011 and to submit the agreement for resolution.

issuer: P&I Personal & Informatik AG
sector: Software
ISIN: DE0006913403

