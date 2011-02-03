EANS-Adhoc: Issue price of EUR 12.50 for Derby Cycle AG shares

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.02.2011

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, JAPAN, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA)

Cloppenburg, February 3, 2011 - The issue price for the shares offered in the IPO of Derby Cycle AG (WKN A1H6HN, ISIN DE000A1H6HN1) is EUR 12.50. This price was fixed by the company and the selling shareholders together with joint lead managers equinet Bank and BHF-BANK.

The placement volume amounts to EUR 76.1 million, and comprises 6,090,000 shares, including an over-allotment, of the total of 6,840,000 shares offered. Of these shares, 4,590,000 shares derive from the selling shareholders' holdings (including an over-allotment of 792,175 shares). Despite the oversubscription, the selling shareholder, Finatem, has decided to retain an interest of 750,000 shares, equivalent to 10% of the company´s share capital, in order to participate in the future growth of Derby Cycle. An amount of EUR 18.8 million accrues to Derby Cycle AG as gross issue proceeds arising from the capital increase, which entails a volume of 1,500,000 shares. The company's share capital was increased by EUR 1,500,000 to EUR 7,500,000.

Approximately 96.6% of the shares placed were allocated to institutional investors and 3.4% to private investors. Private investors will be allocated 25% of their subscription, with a minimum of 100 shares. The preferential allocation comprised placing around 78,150 of the shares offered with management and supervisory board members, and with parties related to the company or the selling shareholders.

After the offering has been fully completed and the over-allotment option has been fully exercised, the free float will amount to 81.2%, or to 70.6% excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option. The initial quotation of Derby Cycle AG shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, is intended on February 4, 2011.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities.The shares in Derby Cycle AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. No offer or sale of securities is being made to the public outside Germany. The offer in Germany will be made exclusively by means of and on the basis of a prospectus published on the website of Derby Cycle AG www.derby-cycle.com. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Derby Cycle AG Siemensstr. 1-3 D-49661 Cloppenburg phone: +49-4471-966-238 FAX: +49-4471-966-44820 mail: u.boegershausen @ derby-cycle.de WWW: http://www.derby-cycle.de sector: Machine Manufacturing ISIN: DE000A1H6HN1 indexes:

stockmarkets: regulated dealing/prime standard: Frankfurt

language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

cometis AG

Unter den Eichen 7

65195 Wiesbaden



Henryk Deter Susanne Gremmler

Telefon: +49 (0)611-20 58 55-13 Telefon: +49 (0)611-20 58 55-23

E-Mail: deter @ cometis.de E-Mail: gremmler @ cometis.de