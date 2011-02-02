EANS-Adhoc: GfK SE /The GfK Group significantly exceeds expectations for sales and adjusted operating income

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG

02.02.2011

GfK Group

The GfK Group significantly exceeds expectations for sales and adjusted operating income

Nuremberg, February 2, 2011 - Financial year 2010 was very successful for the GfK Group. The development of the fourth quarter underlines this success. According to the Group´s preliminary key data, GfK expects sales to grow at around 11%, or approximately EUR 1,290 million, for the 2010 fiscal year (prior year: EUR 1,165 million). GfK´s organic sales growth is expected to end up at around 7%. Adjusted operating income, which GfK uses as a performance indicator, amounts to approximately EUR 180 million, which corresponds to a margin (ratio of adjusted operating income to sales) of roughly 14%. In 2009, GfK achieved an adjusted operating income of EUR 147.2 million (margin: 12.6%).

As a result, GfK significantly exceeded its previous targets. According to the Group´s guidance its organic sales growth was estimated to be up to 6% and its margin up to 13.5%.

At the end of the first half of 2010, the GfK significantly increased its annual forecast for sales and adjusted operating income and, in an ad hoc announcement on November 2, expressed its confidence that the upper limit of the guidance would be achieved.

GfK will publish its preliminary 2010 financials on February 25, 2011. The Group´s audited financial statements will be published at the accounts press conference on March 31, 2011.

