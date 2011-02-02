EANS-Adhoc: Publication of figures for the financial years 2008/2009

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

02.02.2011

Cologne, February 2nd 2011. Vivacon AG (ISIN 000604 8911) notifies today that the financial statements for the years 2008 and 2009 and the consolidated financial statements for FY 2008 and 2009 will probably be available on February 14th 2011.

